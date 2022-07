‘Hasta la vista, baby!’: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson touts record in his farewell speech

July 21 (UPI) — Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered some advice in his farewell address to lawmakers in London on Wednesday before signing off with “Hasta la vista, baby”. The embattled Johnson delivered the speech in Britain’s parliament, during which he hailed his three-year record as prime minister and offered a five-point vision for the country’s future. Johnson – who announced last week that he would step down, mainly under pressure from multiple political scandals that have affected his ability to lead – spoke during his weekly question and answer session with British lawmakers on Wednesday. “Mission largely accomplished, for now,” he said, praising his handling of several upheavals during his tenure like Brexit and COVID-19 – even though the latter directly produced the “partygate” scandal. which was the main catalyst for his resignation. . Leader of the Conservative Party since July 2019, Johnson also took some jabs in his speech and at one point called Labor leader Keir Starmer a “useless human terminal”. The Conservative Party race to succeed Johnson as prime minister has narrowed to two candidates – Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak. The pair beat all other candidates in the race which began last week after Johnson announced he would be leaving office. Initially, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was seen as a favorite to succeed Johnson. In his remarks on Wednesday, Johnson advised whoever becomes Britain’s prime minister to cut taxes and emphasize government deregulation. His last words were, “I want to thank everyone here, and — hasta la vista, baby.” The phrase was made famous by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1991 film Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Johnson’s speech drew applause in the House of Commons and he received a standing ovation from his Tory colleagues. Labor lawmakers, however, were not so impressed – including Westminster Scottish National Party leader Ian Blackford, who said Johnson would be remembered in Scotland as “disgraceful” and “disgraceful”. Theresa May, Johnson’s predecessor who also held the post for just three years, did not join in the applause. Labor MP Claire Hanna accused Johnson of being ‘the epitome of excess and vice’ who had ‘systematically destroyed’ trust, according to BBC News. The Conservative Party is expected to announce its new leader – who will automatically become Prime Minister – on September 5. Johnson’s immediate future, meanwhile, is not yet so clear.

