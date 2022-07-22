Inaugurating the arrangement of the Rinca Island area in the Komodo National Park, President Joko Widodo emphasizes the cleanliness of the area – Mitrapol





MITRAPOL.com, Labuan Bajo NTT – President Joko Widodo has inaugurated the Rinca Island regional arrangement of the many tourist spots in the Super Priority Tourist Destination (DPSP) Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). The inauguration procession was marked by the signing of an inscription by President Joko Widodo who was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Johny G. Plate, Governor of East Nusa Tenggara Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat and Regent of West Manggarai Edistasius Endi on the Rinca Island, Thursday (7/21/2022). President Joko Widodo said that the development carried out at the Labuan Bajo DPSP must bring real benefits to the country and the people. I guess everything has to be calculated and there is a route. Labuan Bajo’s first target is 1 million tourists depending on the airport’s capacity, President Joko Widodo said. President Joko Widodo also highlighted the cleanliness of the Labuan Bajo region. It must be done together, lest there be trash everywhere. It’s little things like that that tourists will always remember, whether or not they come back because of things like that. “Our hospitality in the service of tourists is also decisive,” said President Joko Widodo. Increasing economy based on nature conservation is a feature of Labuan Bajo. Therefore, the government has made the Rinca Island area one of the main tourist destinations to see Komodo dragons. For tourism (we have) Rinca Island, so we fix that for tourists and Komodo dragon. Yesterday there was an agreement on conservation on Komodo Island and Padar Island. The Komodo dragons on Komodo Island and Rinca Island are the same, President Joko Widodo added. The structuring of the Rinca Island area aims to improve the quality of tourist infrastructure in the Komodo National Park in Loh Buaya, Rinca Island. In addition to tourism benefits, this arrangement also seeks to maintain the Outstanding Universal Value (OUV) of the world’s natural heritage. The arrangement of the Rinca Island area will be carried out in 2020-2022 with a budget of Rs 113.85 billion. The scope of this structuring activity includes the construction of quays and beach guards, raised bridges, guest houses, animal ponds and museums. Elevated bridges and other support buildings are constructed with a height of 2 meters so as not to interfere with the activities of passing Komodo dragons and other animals. And to protect the safety of visitors. Minister Basuki, in his review, highlighted the importance of doing reforestation on Rinca Island. Due to the acidic nature of the soil, we can plant mangroves or other endemic plants to make Rinca Island greener, Minister Basuki said. (Red/Hms)

