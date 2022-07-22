Why Donald Trump can’t be sued for ‘dereliction of duty’ for his January 6 inaction





During the July 21, 2022 prime-time hearing of the House January 6 Committee, the two members of the panel leading the hearing used the phrase dereliction of duty to describe the Speaker’s conduct. era, Donald Trump.

Everyone told Trump to end the violence, said Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia. But he refused to do anything. It was a dereliction of duty.

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois also described Trump’s inaction as a dereliction of duty.

President Trump did not fail to act, Kinzinger said. He chose not to act.

They echoed media pundits, politicians and others who use the same term, dereliction of duty to describe Trump’s inaction on January 6, 2021.

The rationale for using this term is that Trump encouraged rally attendees to march on the Capitol and then did nothing to stop the violence once they invaded the US Capitol building, despite the calls from his staff, political leaders and family. do this.

The committee’s chairman, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, did not use dereliction of duty, but he detailed Trump’s inaction for 187 minutes from when the president finished his speech at the rally near the White House at 1:10 p.m. and when he asked rioters to leave in a video message from the Rose Garden at 4:17 p.m.

Although he was the only person in the world who could call the mob he had sent to the US Capitol, Thompson said, he could not be moved to get up from his dining room table and walk the few steps in the hallway of the White House, in the press conference room, where the cameras waited anxiously and desperately to deliver his message to the armed and violent crowd.

Since most people think of dereliction of duty as a failure to take legally required action, the phrase can be used in this context to summarize broader behavior and offer a means of assigning blame.

As a former New York City prosecutor and West Point law professor, I believe most people find comfort in throwing the most derogatory label possible at an adversary.

The House committee investigating President Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 may find he failed in his duty to ensure laws are faithfully enforced, a requirement of every president, detailed at Article 2, Section 3 of the Constitution.

The committee could find, and it apparently did, based on testimony presented throughout its hearings, that Trump’s failure to ensure that rioters would not storm the Capitol, and his inability to stop them once they were there, amounted to a dereliction of duty in an informal or colloquial way.

A visual of President Donald Trump is shown during the July 12, 2022 congressional hearings investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

But it’s not an actual crime that could be applied to a president.

Moral judgment, not legal

While some states, such as Ohio, Texas, and Virginia, have a crime called dereliction or dereliction of duty, the concept is best known in military law, where federal criminal law prohibits a service member from being negligent in the exercise of his functions. functions.

Under this law, a soldier, for example, can be convicted of a crime if he failed to take an action he was legally required to take, such as charging down a hill on the orders of a commander.

The House committee could conclude that President Trump failed to arrest the rioters, which could be seen as a violation of his constitutional responsibility.

But in my opinion, it would not be a criminal dereliction of duty.

The reason is that although a president is the commander-in-chief of the army, he is a civilian and not a military man.

Consequently, it is not subject to military law.

Federal criminal law does not contain a dereliction of duty law.

Any state breaches of homework laws, whatever their elements, cannot apply to President Trump because on January 6 he was in Washington, DC and not in any state, and DC has none.

A more specific way to examine the legality of President Trump’s conduct on January 6 is to determine whether he intended the rioters to commit a criminal act and whether he engaged in speech or behavior that angered them. pushed them to do so or helped them in some way.

In this sense, the House committee could conclude that the president has been abandoned.

But that conclusion would be a label of moral or social disapproval, not a description of a criminal offence.

