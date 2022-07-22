PM Modi meets with President-elect Draupadi Murmu after her historic victory; watch the 1st visuals





After NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu was elected India’s 15th president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished her a massive victory on Thursday. Prime Minister Modi, along with BJP Chairman JP Nadda, met Murmu at his residence and congratulated the new president. Republic Media Network has accessed the first exclusive visuals of their encounter following their win. In the visuals, Prime Minister Modi was seen greeting and congratulating Drupadi Murmu on his election as the country’s new president, at his residence. Party chairman JP Nadda was also present. PM Modi also tweeted: History of Indian scripts. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a girl from India from a tribal community born in a remote region of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji on this achievement. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022 ‘A beacon of hope for our fellow citizens’: PM Modi In his following tweets, the Prime Minister said, “Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji’s life, early struggles, rich service and exemplary success motivate every Indian. She has emerged as a beacon of hope for our citizens, in especially the poor, marginalized and oppressed Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding Member of Parliament and Minister She had a great tenure as Governor of Jharkhand I am sure she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and will strengthen India’s development journey. “I would like to thank all MPs and MPs from all parties who supported the candidacy of Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji. His record victory bodes well for our democracy,” Prime Minister Modi added. Draupadi Murmu becomes India’s 15th president National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu was elected India’s 15th president on Thursday. At the end of the third round of counting, she had passed half of the total votes. In the first round of voting, among MPs, Murmu received the support of 540 members of parliament (MPs) while Yashwant Sinha got only 208 votes. Thus, Murmu received a total vote value of 3.78,000 compared to Sinha’s 1. ,45,600. In the second round, ballots were counted for 10 states where Murmu got 1349 votes for a total value of 4,83,299 and Yashwant Sinha 537 votes for a total value of 1,89,876. In the third round comprising 1333 votes, Murmu obtained 812 votes and Sinha, 531. With the vote values ​​thus accumulated, Draupadi Murmu crossed the mid-term mark. The Prime Minister will also host a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind tomorrow from 5:30 p.m. at the Ashoka Hotel in Delhi.

