Tehran summit: A system of alliances goes beyond the interests of the moment

On his second trip since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Iran, where he met President Ebrahim Raisi and their Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In this encounter, Putin seems to have gone there more to ask than to impose his own rules.

Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan left from a position of strength this time.

The meeting took place a few days after US President Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East, with stops in Israel and Saudi Arabia, Iran’s two regional rivals.

So Putin pays visit in search of Eastern allies behind fear of not being completely isolated, or in China’s sole hands. He admitted it yesterday, before leaving for Ayatollah Khomeini airport in Tehran. “Russia cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world,” he explained. “And we won’t.”

The “limitless” friendship signed by Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in early February, three weeks before the invasion of Ukraine, does not seem to take off. Moscow risks falling under Beijing’s orbit in a relationship that is very different from a friendship between equals.

But the other two leaders are also looking to strengthen ties in the region. Raisi played at home. And he needs one thing above all: the priority of Iranian interests in the Middle East. In Syria and Iraq, in relations with Israel.

On the program, Ukrainian wheat still blocked in the ports of the Black Sea, oil and gas issues and peace in Syria.

The passageway for the grain

Vladimir Putin said progress had been made that could allow Russia to lift the blockade on Ukrainian wheat, a famine-threatening problem across Africa.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Turkey tried to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, organizing a few rounds of negotiations. Ankara presents itself as almostgreat partsinterlocutor. Turkey is a member of NATO, but also one of Russia’s most important trading partners.

In the military field, the two countries are opposed in Syria, Libya and Azerbaijan. Nevertheless, Turkey is the only NATO member to have purchased the Russian S-400 missile system. But at the same time, he sold the drones to Ukraine. Thus, in a complex panorama, Erdogan becomes an interlocutor capable of listening to both sides.

Regarding the question of the release of cereals on the Black Sea, Turkey’s strategic position would make it possible to monitor compliance with the eventual agreement on the cereal corridors which will cross the Black Sea. The UN proposal is to create a corridor allowing the passage of Ukrainian wheat, which risks rotting. And Turkey, along with UN staff, would inspect ships in transit, while the Kremlin pledged a truce to allow their safe passage.

Of the 106 million tonnes collected last year, kyiv managed to export only half. Mainly by land or river, finding alternative routes to seaports. Currently, about 20 million tons are in silos at the port of Odessa. For Ukraine, the naval blockade of the Black Sea puts the entire agricultural production chain in crisis. The effects would reverberate not just nationally, but also globally, deepening the crisis in many countries.

Although there is no indication yet that the Ukrainian grain corridor agreement will be signed this week, Putin nevertheless thanked Erdogan for his efforts.

Syria

Syria, after eleven years, remains one of the main geopolitical issues in the Middle East. While Moscow and Tehran support Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Turkey sides with the rebel militias fighting it. Moreover, Ankara’s interest is to eliminate Kurdish militias in northern Syria. But to do so, he will need the consent of the other two, given the weight Moscow and Tehran have in Syria.

Yesterday, Erdogan, on the Kurdish question, reaffirmed that he would block the accession of Sweden and Finland “if they do not fulfill the conditions set by Turkey”. That is to say, the surrender of Kurdish militants who have found refuge in the Scandinavian countries. And at the meeting, he asked for the green light for “a special operation” in northern Syria.

At the summit, Erdogan acknowledged that Iran and Russia understood Turkey’s concerns, but said more than those words were needed. He said that Turkey will continue its war against terrorist organizations in Syria and will not need anyone’s support and in any case expects Russia and Iran to “support Turkey’s fight against terrorism”.“.

Putin is probably ready to make concessions on this. Even at the expense of Bashar al-Assad, who risks a new amputation of territories.raisi maybe less. Syria has been his garden for too many years now.

The three presidents pledged to fight terrorism “in all its forms” together, but “rejected any attempt to create new realities on the ground under the pretext of fighting terrorism”.

Both Putin and Raisi said that Syria would be better off without foreign intervention (they clearly addressed the US and Israel, although they did not name them). Both supported the Astana format as an effective way to reduce violence in Syria, especially in Idlib, and help with the refugee situation.

They condemned Israel’s continued military attacks on Syrian soil, which they recognized as a “violation of international law” and of Syria’s territorial integrity. And they rejected all unilateral sanctions, calling on the United Nations and others to provide assistance “without politicization”.

Gas and Oil

Oil follows at a price of $100 a barrel. Pricing needed not only for Saudi accounts, but also for Russian accounts. Oil is used by Putin, to finance the war and to keep the Russian economy under the siege of the sanctions.

And China alone, which continues to buy Russian gas and oil at record rates and has given the green light to the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, with capacities similar to Nord Stream 2, is not enough. From now on, the priority is not to bring down the price of crude oil. And that is, among other things, the visit to the Islamic Republic.

There was a twist instead in the gas war. According to what was written by the Reuters agency, flows through the North Stream 1 gas pipeline should restart on Thursday, July 21, thus respecting the scheduled maintenance schedule announced by Gazprom.

Astana

One of the decisions taken is that of Astana’s next round which will take place in Russia.

The idea of ​​the three leaders was probably to expand the “Astana format”. Build an alternative world system to the one led by the United States.

Astana served to reconcile what seemed impossible in Syria, especially at the expense of the Americans. Now the energy and grain markets are at stake.

Ankara could act, and already does in part, like a clearing house. It imports gas and oil from Russia and Iran, openly and under the table, using it for itself and sorting it out. The same could be done with cereals.

But are Ebrahim Raisi, Vladimir Poutine and Recep Tayyip Erdogan really so compact? Could they really give birth to a lasting alliance system? Preferably not! To sustain such a system, temporary interests are not enough, not even the desire to stay in power, or to maintain the the status quo in the international order. To do this, you need common goals. And the three don’t seem to have any in the long run.

Tehran and Moscow are increasingly distant on oil and raw materials. The 100 dollars a barrel of oil, for example, worries Iran, which sees its business in China and the rest of Asia threatened.. If a new nuclear deal were to be struck, Iran without sanctions would put a lot of crude on the market, which would most likely lead to lower costs.

Moscow is seeking to buy hundreds of drones from Tehran for use in the war in Ukraine, according to the White House. Iran denies! Washington’s pressure on Tehran is strong, the negotiators of the return to the JCPOA nuclear agreement are in play. So will Iranian drones end up going to Russia and Russian weapons to Iran?

Putin maintains relations with American allies that Iran considers enemies, such as Israel and Saudi Arabia, or with which it has several open issues, such as the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

On the other hand, Ankara and Tehran are also experiencing a tense phase in relations due to a rant over border waters, which have become increasingly essential amid droughts, sandstorms and food crisis. So the meeting between the three took place, right! But it doesn’t seem to have had the results the leaders themselves were probably hoping for.