New poll asks Americans if Trump should face charges, top medium-term priorities





About half of Americans think former President Donald Trump should face criminal charges for his role in the deadly uprising that took place on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. . But far less about a quarter think Trump will actually be prosecuted.

Since the start of hearings for the House committee investigating the attack in June, new evidence and testimony has revealed just how much Trump and members of his administration knew about the potential for violence, as well as the former presidents’ embrace of his armed supporters and his reluctance to intervene. when chaos overwhelmed the Capitol.

While a majority of Americans overall blame Trump for what happened that day, public opinion remains divided along party lines, according to this latest poll. Nearly all 92% Democrats and a majority of independents, but only about one in five Republicans agree.

The final hearing scheduled for Jan. 6 is scheduled to begin Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and is expected to offer a minute-by-minute account of what Trump did and did not do when the Capitol was overrun. In September, the committee is due to publish a report on its findings.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors tasked with charging suspects related to the attack also monitored the hearings. Unlike Congress, we don’t conduct our investigations in public, Attorney General Merrick Garland told the Justice Department on Wednesday.

Garlands staff are engaged in the largest and most significant investigation the Justice Department has ever undertaken, he told a briefing, vowing to hold accountable anyone criminally responsible for attempting to overturn a legitimate election, and we must do so in a manner of integrity and professionalism. So far, nearly 900 people have been arrested in connection with the attack, according to Politico. Garland also said they had to get it right because the investigation touched on the foundation of American democracy.

Half of Americans say the events of January 6, 2021 at the United States Capitol were an insurrection and a threat to democracy. That includes 86% Democrats, 52% independents and 12% Republicans.

In contrast, Republicans are 40% more likely than any other group to consider the day an act of political speech protected by the First Amendment, with 19% of all Americans. Forty percent of Republicans also said it was an unfortunate event that should be a thing of the past, as did a quarter of all American adults.

Trump’s survival after the scandals

More than a year and a half since Trump left office, 58% of Americans hold an unfavorable opinion of him, according to this latest poll. That includes 89% Democrats and 63% independents. But 83% of Republicans say they still support Trump, along with about a third of all Americans.

Trump’s preference among the GOP exceeds that of a handful of other Republicans who are considered potential rivals for a 2024 White House bid:

62% of Republicans have a favorable opinion of former Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to leave the Capitol before the Electoral College votes were counted, even as a crowd chanted for his hanging. Witness testimony at the January 6 hearings revealed that Trump let his staff know he believed Pence deserved this peril because he challenged Trump and continued counting the results of the 2020 presidential election. 13% of Republicans have a favorable view of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, whose party stripped her of her leadership role when she refused to back Trump and her false accusations of widespread voter fraud in 2020. Cheney finds her strongest support in the party opposite, with Democrats backing her at 60%. Overall, 34% of Americans have a favorable opinion of Cheney. 63% of Republicans have a favorable opinion of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose political style and substance have invited comparisons to Trump. Of the four, DeSantis had the highest percentage of Republicans saying they weren’t sure or had never heard of him, at 27%.

According to GOP strategist and conservative pollster Whit Ayres, most Republicans are also open to having a new candidate who carries less baggage than they think Trump carries as a candidate in 2024.

It all depends on who the alternatives are, Ayres said. Most of the alternatives are not nationally known here.

Trump’s political resilience is unlike anything else in US presidential history, said Jeffrey Engel, who directs the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

As with everything with Donald Trump, history gives us no guide, Engel said.

As with everything with Donald Trump, history gives us no guide.

A comparison is hard to ignore, although the political dynamics today are almost opposite. In 1974, after an investigation found that President Richard Nixon’s reelection campaign had tapped phones at Democratic National Committee headquarters, Nixon resigned in disgrace before he could be impeached. He retired from public life and partially rebuilt his reputation in foreign policy in the decades that followed, Engel said.

Beginning with the Reagan administration, presidents sought Nixon’s advice on various policy issues, but they avoided sharing the limelight with him. If political campaign websites had existed, Engel said, no one would have promoted flashy photos of Nixon posing with their candidate. In today’s political environment, the same is not true for the hopes of Trump and the GOP.

After Nixons fell from power, Engel said: There was no one in the Republican Party who said, you know what would be good? Let’s make Nixon our standard bearer.

To figure out the trumps among Republicans, Ayres said the Jan. 6 hearings were the wrong place to look and that a majority of Republicans would vote for Trump again if it meant getting rid of President Joe Biden.

Who is following the January 6 hearings?

The ratings are unlikely to be a factor in shaping Republican opinions, as most say they pay little or no attention to the survey. According to this latest poll, 58% of Americans said they pay at least some attention to hearings, while 41% said they pay little or no attention, including 56% of Republicans. Democrats are the most trusted audience for the Jan. 6 hearings, with 80% following.

It’s almost an article of faith for a Republican to say, I don’t pay attention to that stuff, Ayres said.

READ MORE: Majority of Americans think Supreme Court overturning Roe was more about politics than law

No matter how upsetting these hearings are, there’s also little to suggest they will inform how people vote in November’s midterm elections. In fact, only 9% of American adults said it would be their priority this fall, including 17% of Democrats and 2% of Republicans. A much larger share of Americans, 37%, said they worry about inflation the most, including 57% Republicans and 42% independents.

For Democrats, abortion was the main concern. Following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and the loss of federal protections for the medical procedure in June, 29% of Democrats and 18% of Americans overall chose abortion as what matters most to them.

So much can change between summer and November, but Neil Malhotra, a political economist at Stanford University, said people will vote for candidates who champion policies that actually improve their lives. The threat of a collapse of American democracy is more difficult to grasp.

People are struggling in this economy. They have trouble with the prices. It’s fine to care about democracy, but for most people, it’s these concrete issues that matter most, Malhotra said. It’s not that people have short memories – life gets in their way.

At the same time, American confidence in the fate of democracy amid division and sedition remains about as fragile today as it was in the days following the insurgency, 77% American adults expressing concern about the future.

PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist Poll conducted a July 11-17 survey of 1,160 American adults (margin of error 4.1 percentage points) and 1,020 registered voters (margin of error 4.4 points percentage).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/poll-trump-should-be-charged-for-jan-6-about-half-of-americans-say The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos