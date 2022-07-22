Politics
United Kingdom – Loyalists demand a ballot for Boris Johnson
Over 4,000 Conservative Party members back petition co-sponsored by Lord Cruddas
Boris Johnson.
London
Posted on 22.07.22, 00:41
Will Boris Johnson copy Donald Trump and seek to return to power? Whether Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss becomes prime minister, only one thing is certain. The new Prime Minister will have to face Labor leader Keir Starmer in a general election by 2024. If Labor wins after 14 years of Tory rule, it is entirely possible there will be a decision to bring Boris back in as leader of the Conservative party which won an 80-seat majority in 2019.
Already more than 4,000 Conservative Party members have backed a petition co-sponsored by Lord Cruddas, a Tory donor, demanding that members receive their own confirmation vote on Boris’ future. Cruddas lived up to his name by retweeting some rude comments about Sunak.
The Times reported: Cruddas, 68, who remains close to Boris, shared posts on social media describing Sunak as a rat, a snake, a little weasel, a backstabber, a slimy snake, a treacherous snake, Fishy Rishi , Hissy Rishi, Judas, the traitor, the Remainers’ choice, a sneaky assassin, a wet Tory who promotes high taxes and the leader of a coup that must be eliminated at all costs. Cruddas also retweeted claims about the financial affairs of Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty.
The sheer vitriol of the claims has stunned Sunak’s allies and led many to wonder why elements of the Conservative Party are trying to destroy the reputation of one of his brightest and hardest-working talents. Cruddas has now written an article for the Daily Telegraph, titled: It’s not too late to keep Boris Johnson. At the very least, we owe Conservative members a simple yes/no vote on whether to accept the resignation of their leaders.
He said: We must not underestimate the sheer outrage of members, who are sending thousands of emails to Conservative party chairman demanding a Boris vote. It cannot be in the interest of the parties to ignore its members and invalidate their previous votes. If I were Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, I would see leadership at this point as a poisoned gift, a Pyrrhic victory that could lead to anger and division within the Conservative party and leave us in the political wasteland for a generation. And all because, ultimately, Boris Johnson was ousted by around 50 MPs who, through a series of gregarious resignations, were able to topple our crisis-ridden Prime Minister, despite his winning record of millions of votes and without the formal agreement endorsement of party members. What a shower.
Talking about Boriss returning at this stage is fantasy politics. Although Boris has said he will not publicly support either Truss or Sunak, behind the scenes his personal animosity towards his former chancellor is more than likely to be communicated to members of the Tory party. The parliamentary party wants Sunak to win, but members between 160,000 and 200,000 (the exact figure is unknown) could decide otherwise. The Financial Times say Truss starts as the slim favourite, while the Daily Telegraph insists that is Truss’ advantage. The front page of this Truss photo has Sri Lankan-born Minister of International Trade Ranil Jayawardena applauding enthusiastically. Suella Braverman, from Goa, also supports Truss, while Pakistani-born former health secretary Sajid Javid did not reveal who he supports.
