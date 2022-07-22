Is this a real statement from Trump about Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis?





After US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July 2022, former President Donald Trump released a statement wishing Biden a speedy recovery because no one wants Kamala [Harris] as president.

Fact check

On July 21, 2022, US President Joe Biden announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly after the news broke, an image purporting to show a statement from former President Donald Trump about Bidens’ medical condition began circulating on social media.

The line Nobody wants Kamala! was apparently a reference to the possibility of Vice President Kamala Harris taking over the Oval Office if Bidens’ condition worsens. (So ​​far, the White House has said Biden has mild symptoms of the coronavirus.)

Despite the statement’s virality, actor Kevin Sorbo’s Twitter account shared a screenshot of it, and the phrase Disney Hercules appeared as a trending phrase on that platform, it wasn’t a real message. of Trump. For this reason, we have assessed this claim as false.

Trump’s false claims remain hugely popular on social media as of this writing. We’ve previously covered false claims that allegedly showed Trump calling his former Vice President Mike Pence a dog, insulting podcast host Joe Rogan and criticizing Liz Cheney in a Father’s Day post.

Trump typically issues statements to members of the media via email. These statements are then posted on Twitter, a social media platform that the former president is no longer allowed to access. (Trump was banned from many social media platforms in the days following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.) In other words, many people come across true statements from the former president from sources secondaries (e.g., tweets from journalists), which gives the opportunity for digital fabrications like the one displayed above to successfully convince people that the former president said something he didn’t. .

We’ve been getting emails from Trump and we haven’t received any messages wishing Biden a speedy recovery because no one wants Kamala [Harris] as president. We also searched for similar comments on the Trumps Truth Social account, and were unsuccessful. As of this writing, it doesn’t appear that Trump has said anything about Bidens’ COVID-19 diagnosis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/biden-covid-trump-statement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos