Politics
Biden lets Putin and Xi dictate our foreign policy
Who directs our foreign policy? Is it the White House, the State Department and the Senate? Or is it the Chinese Politburo and the Kremlin?
Going to events this week, I’d say it’s starting to look like the latter. Consider the Chinese Communist Party’s reaction to the news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was planning to send a congressional delegation to Taiwan. As The Post reported this week, the Communists said such a trip would have a serious negative impact on relations between the United States and Beijing. The CPC spokesperson said China firmly opposes any interaction between the United States and Taiwan.
Well, maybe that’s it. But the question for the president, Speaker Pelosi and others is whether communists in Beijing should have the right to dictate their travel schedule.
Certainly, Beijing thinks that Taiwan belongs to them. But the government and the free people of the prosperous island think otherwise. And just because you want to own territory doesn’t mean you’re allowed to. Or at least that had been the consensus since World War II. But in recent years, a different deal has begun to emerge. Partly thanks to Communist China. Partly thanks to Vladimir Putin Russia.
After all, Putin Russia thinks Ukraine belongs to him. As in Taiwan and China, there are long historical arguments that can be made. But once a country is independent and free, all those territorial claims were considered dead. Then in 2014, during the last Democratic presidency, the Russians invaded part of Ukraine. They stormed and annexed the Crimean peninsula. America and its allies allowed this to happen. There were those who said it was none of our business. Others have said they believe they own it, so who are we to say. More often people said we didn’t want a fight. And Vladimir Putin watched us and learned a lot.
He is a man renowned for spotting the weaknesses of his counterparts. There is a famous story about his first meeting with the new German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The former KGB officer made sure he did his homework on his new German counterpart and he discovered that Merkel had a deep and long-established fear of big dogs. So what did Vladimir Putin make sure of when Merkel in 2007? He made sure two huge dogs joined them early in the encounter, putting Merkel in thinly disguised terror and himself in a position of happy dominance.
It’s the same with America and the West today. Putin watched us after his annexation of Crimea, watched our weakness, bided his time, and then this year came out to gobble up more territory.
Of course, to some extent he miscalculated. He underestimated the extent to which NATO could pull itself together and how the Western alliance could regain a sense of purpose. He also overestimated the capabilities of his own corrupt armed forces and senior brass who quickly got bogged down in Ukraine.
But the easy defeat that many Americans hoped for did not come. The Russians did not leave Ukraine quietly. They fought on, throwing their young troops through the meat grinder and bombarding centers of civilian population in a way not seen in Europe for decades. We in the West have congratulated ourselves on our unity. We were pleased to have provided limited ammunition to the Ukrainians. And we overestimated the extent to which the sanctions that deter Putin.
In fact, Putin watched us closer than we watched him. He knows that European gas is counting on him. He knows that when winter comes, Europeans are likely to suffer from shortages and fall out with each other. He knows that the sanctions have actually driven up the price of gas and oil. This means that Putin actually gets even richer because of the sanctions. And he knows that if we are ready to equip Ukraine with relatively light ammunition, we will not arm it with heavier ammunition. It’s because of our fear of how he will react if we do.
And now it looks like the Kremlin is actually planning to expand its war in Ukraine. According to declassified intelligence released by the National Security Council, Putin now plans to gobble up even more of the country. What is the response from NSC spokesman John Kirby? Apparently, any further land grabs by Putin will only make things worse for Russia.
I remembered the stoning scene in Monty Pythons Life of Brian.
Make things worse for ourselves? How bad can it get?
America and its allies have already done everything they dared to do to Russia. And Russia knows it. And it seems that Russia can resist it.
China is watching this, and it knows that most of the words coming out of Washington are just those words. Of course, there are consequences to going against America. But they are not deadly. And they are not unlimited. They are actually very limited and very easy to predict. It starts with authorizing annexations. It ends with foreign governments telling US officials what their travel plans may be.
If I advised Nancy, I would tell her to bring her flights forward a little. Book to fly quickly to Taiwan. And book often.
Twitter’s double standard
Everyone knows that Twitter claims that it is a completely unbiased and completely non-partisan platform. One who treats any bad behavior by the left or the right with the same seriousness. And everyone knows that’s totally sincere and totally believes Twitter.
So can someone explain why Shut Down DC is still on Twitter? The group recently offered bounties for public submissions by conservative Supreme Court justices. Earlier this month, he offered $50 for confirmed sightings and $200 if the judge was still at the scene 30 minutes after being reported.
What is it exactly ? Is it incentive or not? It certainly looks like it. But I guess Twitter doesn’t think so. After all, the bounty goes to conservative justices, not liberals. Twitter rules do not apply.
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2022/07/21/biden-is-letting-putin-and-xi-dictate-our-foreign-policy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Donald Trump’s lawyer called Letitia James a ‘black bitch’: lawsuit July 22, 2022
- Delfonics lead singer William Poogie Hart dies at 77 July 22, 2022
- Table tennis: about 200 confirmed for 2022 Chinese Ambassadors Cup | The New Times July 22, 2022
- Is Kylie Jenner Secretly Marrying Travis Scott? July 22, 2022
- Russia and Ukraine to sign UN-proposed grain deal on Friday (Turkey) July 22, 2022