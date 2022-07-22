Biden lets Putin and Xi dictate our foreign policy

Who directs our foreign policy? Is it the White House, the State Department and the Senate? Or is it the Chinese Politburo and the Kremlin?

Going to events this week, I’d say it’s starting to look like the latter. Consider the Chinese Communist Party’s reaction to the news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was planning to send a congressional delegation to Taiwan. As The Post reported this week, the Communists said such a trip would have a serious negative impact on relations between the United States and Beijing. The CPC spokesperson said China firmly opposes any interaction between the United States and Taiwan.

Well, maybe that’s it. But the question for the president, Speaker Pelosi and others is whether communists in Beijing should have the right to dictate their travel schedule.

Certainly, Beijing thinks that Taiwan belongs to them. But the government and the free people of the prosperous island think otherwise. And just because you want to own territory doesn’t mean you’re allowed to. Or at least that had been the consensus since World War II. But in recent years, a different deal has begun to emerge. Partly thanks to Communist China. Partly thanks to Vladimir Putin Russia.

After all, Putin Russia thinks Ukraine belongs to him. As in Taiwan and China, there are long historical arguments that can be made. But once a country is independent and free, all those territorial claims were considered dead. Then in 2014, during the last Democratic presidency, the Russians invaded part of Ukraine. They stormed and annexed the Crimean peninsula. America and its allies allowed this to happen. There were those who said it was none of our business. Others have said they believe they own it, so who are we to say. More often people said we didn’t want a fight. And Vladimir Putin watched us and learned a lot.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 4. Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin/REUTERS

He is a man renowned for spotting the weaknesses of his counterparts. There is a famous story about his first meeting with the new German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The former KGB officer made sure he did his homework on his new German counterpart and he discovered that Merkel had a deep and long-established fear of big dogs. So what did Vladimir Putin make sure of when Merkel in 2007? He made sure two huge dogs joined them early in the encounter, putting Merkel in thinly disguised terror and himself in a position of happy dominance.

It’s the same with America and the West today. Putin watched us after his annexation of Crimea, watched our weakness, bided his time, and then this year came out to gobble up more territory.

Of course, to some extent he miscalculated. He underestimated the extent to which NATO could pull itself together and how the Western alliance could regain a sense of purpose. He also overestimated the capabilities of his own corrupt armed forces and senior brass who quickly got bogged down in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24. Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool/Planet Pix/ZUMAPRESS.com

But the easy defeat that many Americans hoped for did not come. The Russians did not leave Ukraine quietly. They fought on, throwing their young troops through the meat grinder and bombarding centers of civilian population in a way not seen in Europe for decades. We in the West have congratulated ourselves on our unity. We were pleased to have provided limited ammunition to the Ukrainians. And we overestimated the extent to which the sanctions that deter Putin.

In fact, Putin watched us closer than we watched him. He knows that European gas is counting on him. He knows that when winter comes, Europeans are likely to suffer from shortages and fall out with each other. He knows that the sanctions have actually driven up the price of gas and oil. This means that Putin actually gets even richer because of the sanctions. And he knows that if we are ready to equip Ukraine with relatively light ammunition, we will not arm it with heavier ammunition. It’s because of our fear of how he will react if we do.

And now it looks like the Kremlin is actually planning to expand its war in Ukraine. According to declassified intelligence released by the National Security Council, Putin now plans to gobble up even more of the country. What is the response from NSC spokesman John Kirby? Apparently, any further land grabs by Putin will only make things worse for Russia.

A local resident helps firefighters put out a fire in the yard of a house on July 19. IGOR TKACHEV/AFP via Getty Images

I remembered the stoning scene in Monty Pythons Life of Brian.

Make things worse for ourselves? How bad can it get?

America and its allies have already done everything they dared to do to Russia. And Russia knows it. And it seems that Russia can resist it.

The United States had previously chastised China for providing military aid to Russia earlier this year. Selim Chtayti/Pool/AP

China is watching this, and it knows that most of the words coming out of Washington are just those words. Of course, there are consequences to going against America. But they are not deadly. And they are not unlimited. They are actually very limited and very easy to predict. It starts with authorizing annexations. It ends with foreign governments telling US officials what their travel plans may be.

If I advised Nancy, I would tell her to bring her flights forward a little. Book to fly quickly to Taiwan. And book often.

Twitter’s double standard

Everyone knows that Twitter claims that it is a completely unbiased and completely non-partisan platform. One who treats any bad behavior by the left or the right with the same seriousness. And everyone knows that’s totally sincere and totally believes Twitter.

So can someone explain why Shut Down DC is still on Twitter? The group recently offered bounties for public submissions by conservative Supreme Court justices. Earlier this month, he offered $50 for confirmed sightings and $200 if the judge was still at the scene 30 minutes after being reported.

What is it exactly ? Is it incentive or not? It certainly looks like it. But I guess Twitter doesn’t think so. After all, the bounty goes to conservative justices, not liberals. Twitter rules do not apply.