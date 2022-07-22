Majority think Trump to blame for Jan. 6, but don’t think he’ll be charged: poll





Fifty-seven percent of Americans believe former President Trump is to blame for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, but 61 percent of Americans say he will not face criminal charges for the attempted attack. insurrection, according to an NPR-Marist-PBS News Hour poll released Thursday.

The 57% of Americans who say Trump deserves some blame is up from 53% in January, with the rise coming after the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol held a series hearings this summer on what led up to the attack.

About 58% of Americans are paying a lot or some attention to this summer’s hearings, which saw former Trump aides testify there was no credible evidence the 2020 election was plagued, according to the new poll. to fraud.

Election officials in battleground states have also testified to Trump’s attempt to influence them to swing the election his way.

Others called to testify said Trump lobbied for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to intervene to investigate the election and detailed how the former president lobbied the then vice president, Mike Pence, for not certifying election results for Joe Biden.

The most explosive allegations came last month, when former aide Cassidy Hutchinson said Trump encouraged armed rioters to storm the Capitol and even rushed behind the wheel of his motorcade to the federal building as the attack unfolded.

The House panel, which tried to paint Trump as directly responsible for Jan. 6 by inciting rioters to attack the Capitol with his rhetoric about a rigged election, said it remained possible they would refer the charges to the DOJ, but reiterated that they are still conducting an ongoing investigation.

Despite the allegations, only 50% of Americans say Trump should be charged with a crime, with 45% saying he should not be charged, according to the poll.

Unlike the 61% of Americans who say they don’t think Trump will be criminally prosecuted for his role in the insurgency, 28% say they think he will be criminally prosecuted.

After all the buzz around Jan. 6, only about half of Americans say the attack on the Capitol was an insurrection, including 86% Democrats, 52% independents and 12% Republicans, according to the poll.

Yet 77% of Americans say the issues that divide the nation are a threat to democracy.

The House panel takes a primetime Thursday night to deliver its final hearing on the Jan. 6 attack, which lawmakers say will focus heavily on the riot and what Trump did and didn’t. not done during the course of the insurgency.

Trump accused of dereliction of duty in dramatic January 6 hearing Seven jaw-dropping moments from January 6 hearing

The allegations against the former president have not made much headway with voters, who say the most pressing issue ahead of November’s midterm elections is inflation. In the new poll, 37% of Americans said this issue was the most important.

Trump has a 38% approval rating among Americans, roughly the same percentage he had when in office.

The NPR-Marist-PBS News Hour poll was conducted July 11-17 among 1,160 American adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

