Country will head for Sri Lanka-like situation if people’s mandate is stolen, warns Imran Khan – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that if something undemocratic is done and the mandate of the people is stolen in the election of Chief Minister of Punjab tomorrow, then the country would be heading towards a situation similar to that of Sri Lanka.

People’s reactions will not be under my control. The nation is now in the know and will not sit in silence, the ousted prime minister said Thursday while addressing party workers via video link.

Earlier in a series of tweets, Imran Khan had called on people to get out on the roads to protect their PTI mandate from theft.

The PTI leader has alleged that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-Ns Shahbaz Sharif tried to buy people to win the Punjab chief minister election scheduled for tomorrow (Friday).

Imran Khan accused Zardari and Shehbaz of using their wealth to buy the loyalty of PTI MPAs ahead of the election of Punjab Chief Minister.

Earlier on Wednesday, Imran Khan in a tweet alleged that Zardari was offering 500 million rupees to PTI Punjab Assembly lawmakers to buy their votes.

The President of PTI, during his video address, lashed out at the Chief Election Commissioner saying that he had never seen a dishonest CEC like Sikander Sultan Raja. We will not contest the general election under the leadership of the incumbent chief commissioner who used every tactic to defeat the PTI in the election, he said.

We are not only contesting the Punjab by-elections against the 12 political parties, but we are also fighting against the administration, the state apparatus and the electoral commission.

Ousted prime minister says ECP failed to allow vote verification, while historic haggling was seen in senatorial elections, adding there was a 50-vote difference in PK-7, but the electoral commission stopped the recount.

He said that the PTI had its bank of votes in the four provinces but that a transparent election was impossible in the presence of the current CEC.

