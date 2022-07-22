Politics
Russia-Iran in the alliance of isolation and inconvenience
Faced with economic and military difficulties during his invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared this week in the Iranian capital Tehran. His plan was to show the world that, despite sanctions against Moscow and international aid to the Ukrainian resistance, he was not isolated.
Putin had his photo op with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who criticized the United States and NATO, insisting: If you [Russia] had not taken the initiative, the other side would have provoked the war on its own initiative. There were more photos with Iranian and Turkish Presidents Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
For anti-imperialist and therefore pro-Kremlin news sites like The cradle, this was evidence of a new emerging bloc. The Biden administration also saw a potential focus, saying Iran is prepare to send hundreds of armed drones to Moscow amid Russia’s military shortcomings and casualties.
But, beyond the images and postures, the reality is more banal. Russia’s relationship with Iran is not an alliance, but a convergence of interests in times of crisis for each country.
And the driving force behind this convergence is not strength but weakness: Putin and the supreme leader are banging their chests in conceited and defiant response to international sanctions, political retaliation against their businesses and the limits of their armed forces. It is a pact of the isolated.
The Syrian Catalyst
Iran’s relations with Moscow after 1979 fluctuated. Despite the recognition of the Islamic Republic, the Soviets provided Saddam Hussein with weapons throughout the Iran-Iraq War of 1980-88.
The end of this conflict, soon followed by the disintegration of the Soviet Union, brought reconciliation with economic ties, arms deals and an agreement for Russia to build Iran’s first nuclear reactor at Bushehr.
But amid the post-9/11 Middle East and the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, Putin still consolidating his own power in Russia has played a cautious hand. Russia let the United States tangle in the region, but shared American and European concerns about Iran’s nuclear program.
Moscow was part of powers P5+1 (Russia, United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, China) are negotiating a nuclear agreement with Tehran. He backed UN sanctions and suspended a deal with Iran to deliver advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile systems. The Iranians berated the Russians for delays in completing the Bushehr reactor.
The catalyst for a closer relationship was the Syrian uprising in March 2011. Russia and Iran provided logistical, intelligence and propaganda support for the Assad regime from the start of its crackdown on mass protests. With Assad’s army threatened with disbandment, Tehran is committed in September 2012 to establish a 50,000 strong Syrian militia and brought in Iranian fighters from Iraq, Pakistan and Lebanon.
Opposition factions, Kurdish groups and the Islamic State have still taken over most of Syria. So in September 2015, Russia launched its massive military intervention with special forces, sieges and shelling of opposition territory.
Bashar al-Assad was supported and Syria fractured into three parts: the Turkish-backed opposition in the northwest, the Kurdish-controlled northeast and the territory of the Russian-backed regime and the Iran elsewhere.
Bound by their calculations that Assad was the flawed but preferred vehicle for their positions, Russia and Iran struck a short-term deal tacit security agreement tacit meaning that the relationship is limited, informal and based on mutual interests.
Russia has increasingly spoken out against US sanctions on Tehran, but this is still part of the P5+1 process to bring the US back into the deal and ensure Iranian compliance.
He has maintained a cautious approach to conflicts between the United States, Iran and other parties, from Iraq and Lebanon to Yemen, Israel and Palestine. Moscow may seek to capitalize on its relationship with Iran, but Putin also seeks it with Iranian rivals such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The Ukrainian Catalyst
On February 24, 2022, Putin sent most of the Russian armed forces to neighboring Ukraine.
The complications related to Iran were immediately evident. With negotiations on a new Iranian nuclear deal nearing completion, Russia threatened to derail them by demanding that sanctions imposed during the invasion be raised on Moscow as well as on Tehran.
The Russians quickly backed down in the face of Iranian objections. But another difficulty ensued: Moscow having failed to capture kyiv and quickly overthrow the Zelensky government and suffering heavy losses in its operations, Russia had to withdraw military positions in Syria.
This has raised questions about Iran’s deployment, including whether it takes over these positions, and opened up space for the Turks’ Erdogan to threaten further military operations in northern Syria.
More importantly, the international response has put increased pressure on an already struggling Russian economy. Moscow has never respected repeated declarations that it would provide billions of dollars in loans to help Tehran in the face of international sanctions. Now he finds himself in the same boat.
Salvation is unlikely to occur any time soon. China and India are happy to take advantage of sharply reduced oil from Russia and Iran, but both maintain a cautious line on any bailout of Moscow with economic or military aid.
Biden patched up the US stance with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates during his trip to the region, and both still treat Iran as a rival even as the Emirates talk of an expanded diplomatic presence in Tehran.
Putin more and more alone
The most dramatic image of Tehran was not that of Putin with the supreme leader, nor of him with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts. It was a one-minute video of Putin waiting alone to meet the Turkish president.
In March 2020, he attempted to humiliate Erdoan by leaving him for several minutes in a corridor. Now Erdoan has been rewarded by making the Russian wait, pacing and puffing out his cheeks as the cameras rolled.
It was a powerful reminder that no PR visit could replace the aftermath of an invasion entering its sixth month. And it was a marker of where Putin was that his only consolation as he looked small in a chair next to a small side table as the supreme leader addressed him by far was that Iran’s leaders found themselves equally isolated internationally.
Scott Lucas is a professor of international politics, University of Birmingham
This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.
