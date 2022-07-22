Ivana Trumps funeral got a little dark





The Trumps outside Ivanas’ funeral in Manhattan Photo: GWR/Star Max/GC Images

Many members of the Trump universe descended on Manhattan yesterday for the funeral of the ex-president’s ex-wife Ivana Trump (ne Zelnkov). Ivana died July 14 from blunt-force injuries she allegedly sustained in an accidental fall at her Upper East Side townhouse. She was 73 years old. According to WWD, her funeral brought about 400 people to St. Vincent Ferrer Church, including her second husband, Donald Trump, and their three children: Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr.

Despite the cloud of congressional hearings that has hung over the family for months, a House committee probed Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, with Ivanka testifying (for protection) in June, the focus remained squarely on Ivanas’ influence on fashion, a certain era of New York society, business and, according to WWD, sports. (Did you know that in her pre-Trump life, Ivana was a competitive skier?) Highlighting her impact, an enlarged Vanity Fair cover from 1992 featuring a beehive-shaped Ivana in a party dress, beaming at the sides of the title Ivana Be a Star! sitting in front of the church. According to Variety reviewer Daniel DAddario, whoever prepared the mockup appears to have removed mention of another of the issues articles, about Hillary Clinton’s presidential aspirations. Based on the praise, it seems safe to assume that Ivana would have wanted it that way.

It appears they displayed the cover of Ivana Trumps 1992 Vanity Fair at her funeral, but removed the headline in the lower left corner about Hillary Clinton’s ambitions for the White House. pic.twitter.com/3NrczCn6mv

— Daniel D’Addario (@DPD_) July 21, 2022

In his remarks, Eric recalled his mother once saying of his father, This man will make a great virgin president. You just watch this. Ivana married Donald in 1977 and became CEO of Trumps Castlecasino resort (now a Golden Nugget) in Atlantic City and managed the Plaza Hotel. The couple divorced in 1992, but they loved each other, Eric said, and they respected and fought for each other in ways most people could never imagine. He had it [third] wedding at his house, by which Eric meant Mar-a-Lago. How cool is that?

She had brains, she had beauty and she had courage, he said, according to the New York Times, saying she had captured the hearts and minds of every person in the United States on the Home Shopping Network and QVC and still held all sales. registration.

Elsewhere in the eulogy, Don Jr. recalled his mother’s toughness, allegedly the product of her upbringing in Soviet Czechoslovakia, as well as the time she beat him with a kitchen utensil after Ivanka accused him. of damaging an expensive chandelier hit with a beach ball. There was nothing she couldn’t accomplish, no obstacle she couldn’t overcome, he told those mourning his mother. And she knew it because that’s how she was raised. Regarding the chandelier episode and its wooden spoon remedy, Don Jr. recalled how things got out of hand when he tried to explain that he wasn’t involved: Now I was lying to him too, which was much worse. By the time she realized it wasn’t actually me, my butt was still red and she was too tired to take care of Ivanka.

Speaking of which, Ivanka’s reminiscences highlighted Ivanas’ importance as a working woman. Ivana has chaired several personal brands including beauty, clothing, and jewelry lines, published four books, and wrote an advice column for a time. Ivanka called her mother a trailblazer, admired by both men and women, adding that she was the queen of Manhattan in the 80s and ruled not only the galas but also the workplace. But there was also fun. She often chided me that my miniskirts weren’t mini enough, Ivanka said. Post them while you have them, she always said. Ivana loved parties, and now she’s looking down on us, telling us to dry our eyes, have a good time, and dance one more song for her, Ivanka continued. Mom, I love you today, every day.

According to the Times, some speakers took on a darker tone, nodding to Ivanas years later and growing isolation. Dorothy Curry, once a nanny to Trump’s adult children, reportedly said her former employer’s field of dreams had become a swamp of parasites that kept her afloat with illicit dreams and schemes. But designer Dennis Basso, who dressed Ivana for years, chose to focus on her glitzy socialite years. It’s tragic, he said, according to WWD. I could get sad, melancholic and then I thought, it’s not possible. My good friend up there says, Go fabulous.

His golden casket was reportedly taken from the church to Trumps Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course for burial.

Staying in touch.

Receive the Cut newsletter daily

Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecut.com/2022/07/ivana-trumps-funeral-got-a-little-dark.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos