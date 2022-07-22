PM Modi urges people to hoist the tricolor at home between August 13-15





When we mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, the Prime Minister said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday July 22, 2022 called on the people to strengthen theHar Ghar Tiranga movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at home between August 13 and 15. In a series of tweets, the prime minister said the move would deepen our connection to the tricolor and noted that it was July 22, 1947, when the national flag was adopted. Read also: The national flag can now be made by machine, in polyester “Today we recall the courage and monumental efforts of all those who dreamed of a flag for free India when we were fighting against colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to realize their vision and build India from their dreams,” he said. Today, July 22 holds a special significance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our national flag was adopted. Share some interesting nuggets of history including details of the committee associated with our Habs and the first Habs deployed by Pandit Nehru. pic.twitter.com/qseNetQn4W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022 He added: “This year, as we mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsavstrengthen it Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Hoist the Habs or display it at home between August 13 and 15. This move will deepen our connection to the national flag.” Mr Modi also released details of official communications leading to the adoption of the tricolor as the national flag. He also posted a photo of the first tricolor unfurled by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The government considered the Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolor in each household) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

