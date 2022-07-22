Indonesian Jokowi to meet Xi Jinping during his next visit to Beijing





JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing on Tuesday July 26. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Widodo would also meet Premier Li Keqiang during his one-day visit to China. China is Indonesia’s biggest trading partner with a total trade value of $110 billion last year, Mdm Marsudi said. For investment, China is the third-largest investor with a total investment value of about $3.2 billion in 2021, she told reporters during an online briefing on Thursday (July 21). . Widodo will be one of the first leaders Xi receives during this pandemic, she added. After Beijing, Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, will travel to Tokyo on July 27 and then to Seoul on July 28. As we know, these three countries are strategic partners of Indonesia in the economic field. And these three countries are also strategic partners of Indonesia and ASEAN when it comes to regional issues, said Mdm Marsudi. The purpose of the visit is to discuss strengthening economic cooperation, especially in the areas of trade and investment, she added. While in Japan, Jokowi will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and businessmen in Tokyo on Wednesday. Trade between Indonesia and Japan increased to more than $32 billion last year, with Japanese investment in Indonesia reaching $2.26 billion. From Tokyo, the president will travel to Seoul on Thursday where he is to meet President Yoon Suk-yeol and the business community. Last year, trade between the two countries reached $18.41 billion.

