Putin goes in search of friends while his ministers threaten his enemies

It’s childish, I realize, but I got a thrill of amused pleasure watching the video of Vladimir Putin pacing for nearly a minute while waiting for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan to posed for their photo when the two leaders were visiting Tehran this week.

The Russian president was in the Iranian capital to pursue closer relations between the two countries. The visit closely followed news that Iran plans to provide hundreds of armed drones to bolster Russia’s exhausted war machine and he took the opportunity to discuss the situation as well. in Syria.

But, as Scott Lucas, an international security expert based at the University of Birmingham, writes here, the meeting resembled a pact of loners. Iran and Russia are subject to punitive economic sanctions imposed by the international community, and this was a meeting more concerned with the optics of a new anti-Western axis than a real alliance. Lucas thinks it’s a convergence driven not by strength but by weakness.





Read more: Growing friendship between Russia and Iran shows their weakness, not their strength





The Balkans is a region of rising Russian influence, where Serbian separatist leaders show support for Putin’s war in Ukraine and talk of plans to create a new army dedicated to dividing Bosnia and Herzegovina establishment of the Republika Srpska as a Serbian state. in his right. This would almost certainly lead to a new outbreak of conflict in this deeply troubled region.

This is our weekly roundup of expert analysis of the conflict in Ukraine.

The Conversation, a nonprofit discussion group, works with a wide range of scholars across its global network to produce evidence-based analysis. Get these recaps delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Subscribe here.

Andi Hoxhaj, a researcher in European Union law at the University of Warwick, says the EU is not helping matters with its delays in extending membership to various countries in the region, including the EU. Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia. . This could make some countries nervous about security issues to seek closer ties with Russia, he writes.





Read more: Russia’s influence in the Balkans grows even as the region’s fragile peace is threatened





Reconnect the gas valve for now

Rare good news surfaced yesterday with the announcement that the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which had been out of order for ten days, had resumed pumping gas from Russia to Western Europe via Germany. While the volume of gas currently being pumped is well below the total capacity of the pipelines, there were fears that Russia might decide to shut it down for the duration, leaving European countries scrambling to seek alternatives before winter hits. some months.

Western Europe is still struggling to secure its energy supplies. But writes Francesca Batzella, who specializes in European energy policy, their efforts to heat and light the long dark nights ahead will put pressure on EU decarbonisation plans. Coal and nuclear will return to the agenda rather by moving strongly towards the development of renewable energies.





Read more: War in Ukraine: hoping for the best, preparing for the worst Europe sweats over the future of gas supplies to Russia





Battlefield: Crimea

While Putin was on the road trying to make friends and influence people, his ally, former President Dmitry Medvedev, was actively playing bad cop. Responding to the prospect of Ukraine using US-supplied HIMARS artillery to target military targets in Crimea, where the Russian Black Sea Fleet is stationed. Medvedev promised Judgment Day if that were to happen, something he did not specify, but which in his previous statements included the threat of a nuclear response.

Stefan Wolff, professor of international security at the University of Birmingham and Tatyana Malyarenko, professor of international relations at Odessa National University in Ukraine, explain here the dangers that renewed interest in Crimea could quickly escape. all control.





Read more: War in Ukraine: Why Moscow might go nuclear in the face of Kyiv’s “threats” to Crimea





War crimes

Amid growing evidence that rape is being used as a tactic of war in Ukraine, representatives from 45 countries recently gathered in The Hague for the Ukraine Accountability Conference. As you might expect, the conference condemned the use of sexual violence in wartime. He also highlighted the need for specialist support and treatment for survivors.

Valerie Oosterveld, professor of international law at Western University in Canada, describes the challenges faced by those tasked with investigating allegations of sexual violence in Ukraine, including the fact that many crime scenes are still in areas of conflict or occupied by Russian troops. But she believes a coordinated response acting on principles established by similar investigations into the conflicts in the former Yugoslavia, the genocide in Rwanda, the civil war in Sierra Leone and elsewhere will have the best chance of bringing justice to the victims of that conflict. brutal.





Read more: How to ensure justice for victims of wartime sexual violence in Ukraine





Another form of war crime described by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken recently was the systematic kidnapping of what are believed to be between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainians who were expelled from force towards Russia. This could include up to 260,000 orphans or children separated from their parents during the fighting.

Alexander Hinton, professor of anthropology and specialist in the study of genocide at Rutgers University in Newark, says this is straight out of Russia’s playbook of other conflicts dating back more than 100 years. But this time, he writes, there is a much better chance that investigations by Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court will result in Russia being held accountable.





Read more: Russia’s mass abductions of Ukrainians are a page from a war textbook and proof of genocide





hearts and minds

A fortnight ago I mentioned a story from our colleagues in Australia about a Russian propaganda film portraying Ukrainians in the east of the country as bloodthirsty right-wing skinheads bent on brutalizing ethnic Russians living in the region. This week, the author of this story, film expert Greg Dolgopolov from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, wrote about a Ukrainian film, U311 Cherkasy, made in 2019. The minesweeper U311, he wrote, took power from the Russian navy and gave them the proverbial finger when it annexed Crimea in 2014.

As we know, giving the Russian Navy the middle finger now resonates with Ukrainian resistance after defenders of Snake Island in southern Crimea did the same to an invading Russian warship the day the invasion began. U311 held out against all odds for three weeks before defiantly singing national songs even as Russian special forces finally overran the ship. Their resistance has become a national touchstone for Ukrainians. Unsurprisingly, it remains a box office success in Ukraine to this day.





Read more: U311 Cherkasy, the small minesweeper from a Ukrainian film that gave the Russian navy the middle finger





Ukraine Recap is available as a weekly email newsletter. Click here to receive our recaps straight to your inbox.