Xi: Young people have a vital role in development





A photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows the Global Youth Development Forum, which is held from Thursday to Saturday. [Photo/Xinhua]

In congratulatory letter, he says young people represent hope, create tomorrow President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on young people from all countries to promote common human values ​​and facilitate the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. He made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the Global Youth Development Forum, which runs from Thursday to Saturday. About 2,000 young representatives from more than 100 countries attended the opening ceremony of the forum, which was held online and offline in several cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Nanjing. In the letter, Xi said that young people represent hope and create tomorrow, adding that China always regards young people as an important force for social development and encourages them to contribute to building a community of destiny for humanity. Xi expressed hope that the forum will be an important platform for young people to contribute to global development and for the world to boost youth development. He hopes the forum will bring the voice of young people to the promotion of global unity and pool their strengths in terms of global development and advancement. Young people in all countries must promote the common human values ​​of peace, development, equality, justice, democracy and freedom, lead global development initiatives through concrete actions, facilitate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and together write a new chapter of youth unity and cooperation, he said. During the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development on June 24, Xi announced that China will host the forum and jointly launch the Global Youth Development Action Plan to muster as many forces as possible for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Entitled “For a Shared Future: Promoting Sustainable Development with Youth and for Youth”, the forum is organized by the All-China Youth Federation. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said via video link that the forum was a great opportunity to bring young people together to find solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems. He said that although young people have suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic, they have met these challenges with characteristic innovation, spirit and solidarity, reaching out to friends in need, supporting families and communities, tirelessly calling for progress and justice for people and planet, and urging world leaders to invest in a better and more equal future for all, and get the Sustainable Development Goals back on track. He Junke, first secretary of the Central Committee Secretariat of the Communist Youth League of China, said the Chinese government has always regarded young people as the country’s future and helped them shoulder their responsibilities and make a difference. . He has always prioritized youth development, formulated and implemented youth development plans and pushed for comprehensive progress in related undertakings, he said, adding that there are 1, 8 billion young people in the world and that they have great potential and great energy. “The whole world should pay more attention to their voices, believe in their strength and support them in their responsibilities of safeguarding world peace and promoting prosperity and development,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202207/22/WS62d9d9ada310fd2b29e6db70.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos