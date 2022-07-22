President Joko Widodo inaugurates SPAM Wae Mese II to support KSPN Labuan Bajo





Friday (22/7/2022). (ANTARA/Fransiska Mariana Nuka)

Elshinta.com – President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Wae Mese II (SPAM) drinking water supply system to support the provision of infrastructure for the National Tourism Strategic Area (KSPN) Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) . “The development of Labuan Bajo must be integrated, everything from water to electricity, all areas are integrated so that the existing needs can be met,” said the president during the inauguration of Wae Mese II SPAM in Labuan Bajo, Friday. The need for water is certainly a concern, especially in super priority tourist areas, he said. The president sees an increase in investment, especially the large number of hotels in Labuan Bajo. Therefore, the President said, the government is supporting the provision of infrastructure for SPAM Wae Mese II to support the increased number of tourist visits. SPAM Wae Mese II itself was built with an investment value of Rp. 159 billion. The Director of Perumda Wae Mbeliling Water Supply, Aurelius Hubertus Endo, explained that the Wae Mese II SPAM has an installed capacity and production capacity of 100 liters per second with distribution in Labuan Bajo City. SPAM Wae Mese II will provide drinking water to residents of Labuan Bajo for up to 8,000 household connections, equivalent to 40,000 people. He said that the water distribution is divided by 80% for the needs of people who have become customers of Perumda. Meanwhile, the distribution of 20 percent of the water is intended to support the infrastructure of KSPN. Aurelius said the average water consumption during a quiet visit to the hotel was 500 cubic meters of water per month. “Compared to the presence of the SPAM system, we have it every day. Our target is 24 hours,” he said. After the inauguration and handover to the manager, the technical service area will be extended to several other areas. He said his party had conducted surveys in several areas in order for the expansion to take place in 2023. The inauguration of SPAM Wae Mese II was marked by the signing of the inscription. Indonesian President Joko Widodo was accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Communication and Information Johnny G Plate, Governor of NTT Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat and West Manggarai Regent Edistasius Endi.

