Why did Britain’s Tories unplug Johnson while Republicans still support Trump? : NPR

Why have Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain expelled Prime Minister Johnson over a series of scandals and lies, while in the US many GOP lawmakers continue to support former President Trump?

British lawmakers forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign as leader of the Conservative Party earlier this month after a series of scandals and lies. Meanwhile, here in the United States, most congressional Republicans continue to support former President Trump, who remains the de facto leader of the GOP. NPR’s Frank Langfitt explains why the two parties reacted so differently to very similar leaders.

FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: As Congress prepared to certify President Biden’s election, more than 2,000 Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop him. But outside of 10 Downing Street earlier this month, no one tried to save Boris Johnson. There were the usual crowds of tourists and school groups and former Johnson supporters, like David Summers (ph). He is a retired cattle rancher from the English town of Penzance, as in Pirates of.

DAVID SUMMERS: We need a bit of a change. He took his course. He did good things, bad things. But these things come to an end. And hopefully that will be an improvement over the – when the next person comes in.

LANGFITT: The Conservatives ousted Johnson for a number of reasons. On the one hand, his tendency to lie about scandals has become a threat to the party. Polls in late June showed 71% of people thought Johnson was doing a bad job. And 74% thought it was untrustworthy. And that same month, the Conservatives lost two special elections for parliament. Brian Klaas is an American political scientist who teaches at University College London.

BRIAN KLAAS: The polls swung against the Conservatives especially as the scandals and lies mounted. And a growing number of Tory MPs began to think their seats were in jeopardy.

LANGFITT: Meanwhile, in America, polls show that a majority of Republicans still support Trump’s bid for president in 2024. David Dunn, he’s a professor of politics here at the University of Birmingham, says that has leads GOP lawmakers to make a very different calculation.

DAVID DUNN: Republicans still feel that Trump has support among his hardcore base. And for this reason, they are ready to cling to him, not ready to contradict him for fear of alienating this base.

LANGFITT: Four out of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump chose not to run for re-election, another lost in a primary. One of the reasons so many Britons oppose Johnson is because they are working on the same information about the Prime Minister’s behavior. The UK has a partisan press. But all the major news outlets accurately reported the facts surrounding the Prime Minister’s scandals, including one where Johnson claimed his government had followed all COVID rules, even as his staff threw numerous parties that clearly violated. This is how Sky News, one of Britain’s private broadcasters, covered the story.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: As the allegations grew, Mr Johnson found himself trapped in a web of rule-breaking, half-truths and untruths of his own making.

LANGFITT: Brian Klaas says American coverage of politics is much more fractured and sometimes contradictory.

KLAAS: You have media in America that regularly peddles things that are fundamentally wrong. And, you know, that’s just not true in Britain.

LANGFITT: Consider how differently Fox News host Tucker Carlson covered Johnson’s downfall. In this segment, a man identified as a former Johnson adviser named Thomas Corbett-Dillon said that Johnson lost his job because he became too liberal, which is not true.

THOMAS CORBETT-DILLON: He was very quickly sucked into the kind of globalist agenda. He woke up. And then he fully embraced this Greta Thunberg idea of ​​the end of the world, which is not what the Conservatives voted for.

LANGFITT: One of the reasons the British media are more reluctant to publish or broadcast false information is that it carries greater risks. The UK does not have a First Amendment equivalent. And the UK government regulates the media more heavily than the US government. Again, Brian Klaas.

KLAAS: It becomes harder to punish lies unless there are clear defamation standards, which are – frankly, they have a pretty high bar in the United States. In Britain, that bar is much lower. So you regularly have publications that are sued and actually have to pay significant penalties when they say things that are untrue.

LANGFITT: It’s also much easier to get rid of a British prime minister than an American president. The American people elect their president as their chief executive. The ruling party in Britain chooses the Prime Minister, who is first among equals. Parties here can kick out a leader by calling a vote of no confidence. And Parliament regularly has the opportunity to grill the Prime Minister in public view. As Johnson’s government crumbled, he refused to leave office. Fellow Conservative lawmaker Bernard Jenkin confronted Johnson during that committee hearing.

BERNARD JENKIN: Now, what consideration do you give to the prospect of your resignation?

PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON: I am happy to tell you that I am continuing the work for which I was elected. And that’s what I’m going to do. And I will…

JENKIN: So all of these problems are basically somebody else’s fault?

LANGFITT: Jenkin asked the prime minister if he planned to dissolve parliament to call a general election just to save his job. Scott Lucas is Emeritus Professor of International Politics at the University of Birmingham.

SCOTT LUCAS: There are rules of the political culture game here. And that’s what won out in the end. Bernard Jenkin followed him. You know, and Jenkin is, you know, a far-right conservative, as far as I’m concerned. But there are rules he adheres to. These rules of the game are not necessarily respected or they are being eroded in the United States.

LANGFITT: Also, it is more risky for politicians in the UK to take extreme positions. Due to gerrymandering, most US congressional representatives have safe seats. Constituency is fair in the UK, where more seats change hands in elections. In fact, a British parliamentarian is three times more likely to lose his seat than a US representative. As Brian Klaas says…

KLAAS: Politicians who are not afraid to lose are politicians who never compromise. Most politicians in the United States do not fear electoral losses unless they face a primary challenge because they are not seen as extreme enough in their own party.

LANGFITT: It’s also a bit more difficult for politicians here to use scorched earth rhetoric because of the strict rules in the House of Commons. The language may sound strange to American ears, but it’s designed to prevent personal attacks and a complete breakdown in civility.

JOHNSON: I want to say how grateful I am to the right honorable gentleman for the terms in which he just spoke.

LANGFITT: None of this is to say that the British political system is superior to the American system. The UK does not have a written constitution. And Brexit has accelerated the divisions that many here believe could lead to the break-up of the UK within the next decade. But Brian Klaas says there is a lesson for voters on both sides of the Atlantic.

KLAAS: Elect politicians who are truly principled. And think carefully about the political systems that produce the results we see, because I think the biggest mistake for both Britain and the United States would be to simply blame the individual. They are the products of a system in which politics is broken.

LANGFITT: And, says Klaas, Britain’s Conservative lawmakers have done a better job of dealing with threats to their democracy than their American counterparts.

Frank Langfitt, NPR News, London.

