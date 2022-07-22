The inescapable conclusion of the January 6 hearings





Americans are not the most attentive political observers. But thanks in part to Hollywood, they have a pretty clear view of what they want from their president in an unfolding crisis, particularly an attack on American citizens at home or abroad. He (or she, at least in the movies) will visit the crisis room, confer with advisers, and at some point address the nation in a sober televised address.

During the crucial afternoon hours of January 6, 2021, when a crowd of protesters stormed and briefly occupied the Capitol, then-President Donald Trump did nothing. that. As reported tonight by the House Select Committee investigating the assault, Trump spent the afternoon sitting in his private White House dining room, watching for hours a television tuned to Fox. News. He made no effort to quell the violence or protect congressional leaders under threat, and when told that rioters were chanting that they wanted to hang Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence, Trump said that Pence deserved it. The mob got so close to Pence that, the committee revealed tonight, the Secret Service agents protecting him feared for their lives and wanted to say goodbye to their families.

For hours, Trump ignored pleas from his staff, congressional allies, and even his own daughter Ivanka. Many of those around the president wanted him to loudly call out the crowd and deliver a nationwide speech denouncing the violence. All he did was film and tweet a short video in which he kindly asked his followers to go home in peace. He refused to stand up for our nation and our Constitution, said Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming. He refused to do what every American president should do.

Trump’s leadership or lack thereof during the Capitol riot was the focus of tonight’s prime-time hearing, the ninth hearing the committee has held and, so far, the last scheduled. There will be others, however, the committee leaders announced this evening. Cheney said the panel will spend August reviewing all of the additional evidence it has received since hearings began and will reconvene for another round in September.

Committee aides had dubbed the 187-minute hearing tonight, a reference to the roughly three-hour window between when Trump finished his speech at the Ellipse and when he released his video for his audience. supporters inside the Capitol. The presentation fulfilled an aspect of the day that relatively little was known about, as the Trump White House kept incomplete logs of the presidents’ activities and phone calls. The Secret Service deleted the majority of texts its agents sent on Jan. 6, a potential violation of federal law that the National Archives is currently investigating.

The committee found that Trump was notified within 15 minutes of completing his rally speech that the Capitol was under attack. After the Secret Service rebuffed his requests to join the crowd himself, the President settled into his seat at the head of the dining room table. (In a hilarious detail, the committee created an illustration from the presidents’ perspective, complete with actual Fox News coverage of the day.) their anticipated objections to election certification.

Viewers tonight saw a mix of senior administration officials testifying that they were unaware of any calls from Trump to the Secretary of Defense, the Attorney General or the Secretary of Homeland Security. Sarah Matthews, a former deputy press secretary who testified at the hearing, told the panel that Trump could have made live remarks to the nation in minutes simply by walking down a hallway leading to the conference room of White House press. He does not have.

The committee juxtaposed descriptions of the president’s quiet afternoon at the White House with the growing terror on Capitol Hill. A White House national security employee, whose identity was obscured by the committee, testified to the fear Pences security details had as they tried to rush him past rioters to get on safe. Viewers saw footage of Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri rushing out of harm’s way just hours after he raised his fist to cheer on the crowd that would eventually force him to flee. Trump continued to resist urgent demands to issue a forceful denunciation of the violence from members of Congress, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy; prominent Fox News commentators such as Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity; and two of his children, Ivanka and Don Jr. Even when he agreed to tweet and film a video, aides testified he haggled over the wording. The president didn’t want any kind of mention of peace in that tweet, Matthews said press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told him at one point.

It was Trump’s 3 a.m. moment, except it happened in the middle of the presidents’ notoriously short work day. It would be easy to say that Trump was just a spectator, choosing not to participate in a coup attempt and arguably failing in his sworn duty to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. But the Jan. 6 committee accused the former president of being much more than a passive observer who fiddled around as the Capitol nearly fell.

Time and again, the panel claimed that Trump was an instigator and potential participant in the charge, an unhinged leader who literally rushed behind the wheel of the car that would take him to the Capitol. The crowd was accomplishing President Trump’s goal, Rep. Adam Kinzinger said tonight. So of course he didn’t intervene. In the Committees tale, the President has seen his legion of supporters attack the seat of the American government not only with joy but also with envy, and it is sheer madness to expect him to try to stop the riot he had fomented.

