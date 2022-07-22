Liz Cheneys takes revenge on Donald Trump and her own party





So now we can answer the question: how does democracy die? He doesn’t die in obscurity, as the Washington Post’s Trump-era slogan would have it, but in the White House itself, in the private dining room of the Oval Office, with the sound of Fox News blaring in background.

This private dining room was Donald Trump’s de facto seat for much of his presidency. It was where he watched TV and where he tweeted about what he watched on TV, two of the activities that, perhaps more than any other, defined his tenure. It was also where Trump, on January 6, 2021, remained locked up for one hundred and eighty-seven minutes, as his supporters stormed the US Capitol until he finally, reluctantly, released a video urging them to go home and telling them he loved them.

On Thursday night, the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 wrapped up a two-month blockbuster series of hearings with a searing, minute-by-minute account of what Trump has and hasn’t done. in the dining room that awful afternoon. The words dereliction of duty came up often, as did phrases like sullying our history and betraying one’s oath of office. It all added up to a portrait of something the United States has not seen in over two hundred and forty years: a president who abdicated his role as commander-in-chief, after unleashing a violent mob from his own making, then chose to sit and do nothing as his country’s Capitol was besieged and overwhelmed by this crowd. President Trump did not fail to act, said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the renegade Republican and anti-Trump from Illinois, who presented much of the evidence Thursday. He chose not to act.

The hearing, like the seven that preceded it, was, in all honesty, a bit of a hodgepodge. There were damning new revelations, revivals of greatest hits, serious and preachy lectures about the fate of the Republic. There were even some cringe-worthy comedy moments, like Trump’s blooper balking on January 7 at the reading of the words his staff had written for him backing down from his rigged election crusade after the debacle of the previous days. . Yesterday is a harsh word for me, he said. It was as if the writers of Veep conjured up the moment. But it was both eye-opening and deadly serious to hear Trump, in this never-before-seen footage, refusing to back down from his lies. I don’t want to say that the elections are over, he said. Which might as well be Donald Trump’s petulant political epitaph. As incredible as it sounds, a year and a half later America had a president who was willing to burn democracy itself rather than admit he had lost an election.

Of course, the hearing began with an intrinsic problem: we already knew that Trump had done nothing to stop the January 6 attack, and that he had, in fact, instigated and encouraged it. It’s hard to produce a season-ending cliffhanger when the conclusion is never in doubt. And yet, it was still transfixing and terrifying to listen to the committee play never-before-seen audio and video recordings detailing how Vice President Mike Pences, chief security officer, feared being overrun by such a high-pitched crowd, the committee revealed. . that some even called their loved ones to say goodbye. We knew, but it was still something to hear the growing terror in their crackling voices, to understand that they had seconds to decide whether to run Pence to safety or get stuck and risk being overwhelmed. by the rapidly approaching crowd. Turns out they chose well, but what if they hadn’t?

Much of what passes for TV drama in our politics is nothing more than fabricated artifice: a false revelation of something we already know, an embarrassing gaffe that is quickly forgotten, and so on. But that, it seemed to me, was the real thing.

When the hearings began, in June, Rep. Liz Cheney opened them with a rousing warning to her fellow Republicans, who nearly all refused to join her and Kinzinger in vigorously and publicly condemning Trump for the disaster he caused to himself and to the nation. . There will come a day when Donald Trump will be gone, but your dishonor will remain, she warned then.

Much of Thursday’s session was about forcing fellow Republicans to wallow in that dishonour, which is why the hearing began and ended with clips of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell condemning Trump’s actions. . Cheney and Kinzinger, of course, are now both GOP pariahs. Kinzinger, facing an unwinnable new Gerrymander district, has opted out of the election, and Cheney is a distinct underdog for a Trump-endorsed candidate in his upcoming primary. Freed from any other requirement of partisan loyalty, they spared no effort to remind their prime-time national television audience of their own party’s treachery.

The two seemed to take particular pleasure in tweaking House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who first blamed Trump for Jan. 6 and then, weeks later, abjectly sought his favor again. Kinzinger sounded almost joyful as he recounted how during the riot McCarthy was scared and begged Trump to call out the crowd. As for Josh Hawley, the young Republican senator from Missouri, who led objections to the January 6 election count, the committee showed him pumping his fist in support of the crowd followed by a close-up of Hawley fleeing for his life rioters down a Capitol hallway. It was the Congressional Hearing as Revenge Game, an epic troll of trolls.

But the real villain of the hearing, like all the others, was the former president. Cheney and the other members of the committee went to great lengths, in fact, to repeatedly point out that Trump had done nothing to stop the mob despite the pleas of his own aides, advisers and family members, all of whom were Loyal Trumpists who had stuck with him until the very end. of his disastrous four years in power. They knew, as Trump knew, that he had lost the election. The accusation against Donald Trump in these hearings is not made by witnesses who were his political enemies, Cheney pointed out, but rather came in the form of confessions from his own team. The committee brought two members of that team into the courtroom in person Matthew Pottinger, Trump’s former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, his former White House deputy press secretary, to testify how they were so disgusted by the president’s refusal to act in January. 6 that they resigned in protest the same afternoon.

I will leave the final say, however, to Cheney, who, as a direct result of his insistence on not being silent about Trump and the January 6 tragedy, will likely lose his seat in the Wyoming Republican House primaries next month. next, before the House committee meets again. , in September. We must remember that we cannot give up the truth and remain a free nation, Cheney said. And yet Republicans overwhelmingly chose Trumps Big Lie over the hard truths that would keep our democracy alive. For the moment. So there is a cliffhanger that ends the work of committees after all.

