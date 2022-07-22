An attempt to influence the Punjab CM poll may lead to a situation similar to that of Lanka: Imran – Pakistan





LAHORE: A night before Friday’s run-off election for Punjab’s chief minister, PTI Chairman Imran Khan urged the masses to take to the streets if they saw the government, state apparatus or the neutrals (a term he uses to refer to the establishment) attempt to wrest public office in the process.

Any violence unleashed by the state apparatus to steal a public mandate will lead the country to a situation similar to that of Sri Lanka, he said, adding that he would not be able to control people if an element tried to steal a public office, he pointed out. He was addressing a mass protest demonstration at the Liberty Roundabout via video link on Thursday evening.

Imran Khan said PPP leader Asif Zardari was in Lahore trying to pose as a kingmaker when he should be languishing in jail. He alleged that the looters were using ill-gotten money to buy the conscience of lawmakers and alleged that one of his MPAs had been bribed and sent to Turkey.

The former Prime Minister further said that the PTI and PML-Q had lodged their 186 MPAs in a local hotel, fearing that the State might recover and detain them in registered cases against unidentified persons, in order to to block their attendance at the Punjab Assembly to vote for the prime minister.

Govt says it could claw back MPAs to obstruct Elahis election; warns neutrals against taking away his party’s mandate

He reiterated that three Zardari cronies, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman were instrumental in the alleged foreign plot to overthrow the PTI government through a motion of no confidence, and claimed that even PML-N MP Javed Latif had admitted they were pressured into proposing the resolution.

Fearing that they will go out of their way to buy PTI AMPs, the former prime minister warned state institutions against trying to create a similar situation on May 25.

CM survey strategy

Earlier, Mr Khan chaired a joint meeting of the parliamentary parties PTI and PML-Q as well as separate meetings with MPs in groups to discuss strategy for the Friday session where he aims to elect their candidate, Mr. Elahi, Chief Minister.

Mr. Khan commended the MPAs for standing firm despite all obstacles, under pressure from the PML-N government.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi called Elahi at his residence here and held a detailed consultation on the strategy regarding today’s election and the tactics that could be employed by the government to create trouble.

Mr. Elahi said the vindictive tactics of the Federal and Punjabi governments were condemnable, adding that any attempt to undermine the peoples mandate would not be tolerated.

Mr Qureshi said the public fully supported Imran Khan’s narrative in the by-elections and taught the defectors (PTI defectors) a lesson.

Moonis Elahi, MP Hussain Elahi, MPs Basharat Raja and Zain Qureshi also attended the meeting.

Posted in Dawn, July 22, 2022

