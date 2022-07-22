Updates from Jan. 6 Hearing: Committee Focuses on Donald Trump’s 187 Minutes During Capitol Riot; White House aides testify





WASHINGTON — Despite desperate pleas for helpers, allies, Republican leaders in Congress and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, “pouring gasoline on fire” by aggressively tweeting his false claims of a stolen election and telling the crowd of supporters in a video address how special they were.

The next day he said again: “I don’t want to say that the elections are over. It was in an unaired excerpt from a speech he was scheduled to deliver, which aired Thursday night during the prime-time hearing of the House Investigative Committee.

The committee documented how for approximately 187 minutes, from the time Trump left a rally stage sending his supporters to the Capitol to the time he finally appeared in the Rose Garden video, nothing could move the defeated president. who watched the violence unfold on television.

WATCH | Representative Kinzinger delivers opening remarks at the January 6 final hearing

Even a statement prepared for Trump – which read, “I ask you to leave the Capitol Hill area NOW and return home peacefully.” — could not be delivered as is, without Trump editing it to repeat his baseless claims of voter fraud that sparked the deadly assault. “So go home,” he said, adding, “We love you. You’re very special. … I know how you feel.”

He had also wanted to include language about pardoning rioters in that speech, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified.

“President Trump did not fail to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, another Republican but frequent critic of Trump who has flown fighter jets in Iraq and Afghanistan. “He chose not to act.

Diving into its second prime-time hearing into the attack on the Capitol, the committee aimed to show a “minute-by-minute” account of Trump’s actions on that fateful day, how he summoned the crowd to Washington with his false allegations. of stolen election, then sent that they fight for his presidency.

As the Capitol siege rages on, Trump poured “gasoline on the fire” by tweeting condemnation of Mike Pence’s refusal to go along with his plan to stop Joe Biden’s victory certification, officials said. former aides to the Jan. 6 prime-time inquiry commission. hearing Thursday evening.

SEE ALSO: Trump Tried To Contact Witness Speaking At Jan. 6 Committee, Liz Cheney Says During Hearing

Two Trump aides resigned on the spot.

“I thought January 6, 2021 was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history,” former White House aide Sarah Matthews said during testimony before the panel. “And President Trump was treating it as a celebratory occasion. So that further reinforced my decision to step down.”

The committee played audio of General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reacting in surprise to the former president’s reaction to the attack.

“You are the Commander-in-Chief. You have an ongoing assault on the United States Capitol. And there is nothing? No call? Nothing Zero?” he said.

WATCH: Excerpts from President Trump’s address to the nation on Jan. 6

Earlier, a furious Trump demanded to be taken to the Capitol after his supporters stormed the building, well aware of the deadly attack, but then returned to the White House and did nothing about it. call off the violence, despite pleas from family and close counsel,, witnesses testified.

At the Capitol, the crowd chanted “Hang Mike Pence,” Matt Pottinger, Trump’s deputy national security adviser, testified as Trump tweeted his condemnation of his vice president.

Meanwhile, recordings of Secret Service radio transmissions revealed agents asking for messages to be relayed saying goodbye to their families.

Pottinger said when he saw Trump’s tweet, he immediately decided to quit, as did former White House aide Matthews, who said she was a lifelong Republican but didn’t could not accept what was happening. She was the witness who called the tweet “pouring gasoline on the fire”.

The hearing was intended to show a “minute-by-minute” account of Trump’s actions that day and how, rather than stopping the violence, he watched it all unfold on White House television.

“He refused to do what every American president has to do,” said Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the panel’s Republican vice chair.

“And for hours, Donald Trump has chosen not to respond to calls from Congress, from his own party and from all of our country, to do what is necessary,” she said.

WATCH: Election lies spawn deadly attack on US Capitol

A furious Trump demanded to be taken to the Capitol after supporters he sent besieged, well aware of the deadly attack and some members of the crowd were armed but refusing to call it off as they stood were fighting to reverse his electoral defeat, witnesses said. Committee.

Trump had sent the crowd to Capitol Hill for spirited rally remarks at the Ellipse behind the White House, and “within 15 minutes of leaving the stage, President Trump knew the Capitol was under siege and under attack,” said Elaine Luria, committee member D. -Virginia.

She said the panel received testimony confirming former White House aide Hutchinson’s powerful earlier account of an altercation involving Trump when he insisted the Secret Service take him to the Capitol.

Among the witnesses testifying Thursday in recorded video was the retired District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department sergeant. Mark Robinson who told the committee that Trump was well aware of the number of guns in the crowd of his supporters but wanted to go anyway.

MORE: Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service over erased texts

“The only description I got was that the president was upset, and he was adamant about going to Capitol Hill and there was a heated discussion about it,” Robinson said.

Speaker Bennie Thompson, appearing virtually as he self-isolates with COVID-19, opened Thursday’s hearing by saying that Trump as president has done “everything in his power to quash the election” he lost to Joe Biden, including before and during the deadly attack on the Capitol.

“He lied, he bullied, he betrayed his oath,” D-Miss Thompson charged.

After months of work and weeks of hearings, Cheney said “the dam has begun to break” as he reveals what happened that day, at the White House as well as in the violence on Capitol Hill.

It was likely the last hearing of the summer, but the panel said they would resume in September as more witnesses and information emerge.

MORE: Cassidy Hutchinson, witness to Jan. 6 hearing, says ‘angry’ Trump physically assaulted security detail and demanded to go to Capitol

“Our investigation is continuing,” Thompson said testifying remotely as he self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19. “There must be accountability.”

The courtroom was packed, including several police officers who fought off the crowd that day. The panel argues that the defeated president’s lies about a stolen election and attempts to undo Biden’s election victory fueled the attack and left the United States facing lingering questions about the resilience of its democracy.

Ahead of the hearing, the committee released a video of four former White House aides – press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, General’s security aide Keith Kellogg, White House attorney Pat Cipollone and the Executive Assistant to the President Molly Michael – testifying that Trump was in the private dining room with the television on as the violence unfolded.

Some Cabinet members were so alarmed that they considered invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

WATCH: Throwback to January 6, 2021

Although the committee cannot bring criminal charges, the Department of Justice monitors its work.

So far, more than 840 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. More than 330 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. Of more than 200 defendants to be convicted, approximately 100 were sentenced to terms of imprisonment.

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker, Kevin Freking, Mike Balsamo and Nomaan Merchant in Washington and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

