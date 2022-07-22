Biden says he hopes to speak with Xi Jinping in coming days





The heads of diplomacy of the main world powers left their face to face only after the meeting. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

United States President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he hoped to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next ten days, after their last conversation in March this year and in full disagreement over their respective positions. regarding the war in Ukraine. Biden made known his intentions when asked by reporters after landing at Joint Base Andrews, returning from an event in Massachusetts, but did not elaborate on the issues he hopes to discuss. with Xi Jinping. Asked about the possibility of House Speaker Democrat Nancy Pelosi traveling to Taiwan this summer — a scenario that greatly irritates China — Biden said the military “don’t think it’s a good idea “, but that he does not know how the situation is. The possibility of Pelosi traveling to Taiwan in the coming weeks was reported by the Financial Times and drew strong rejection from the Chinese government. Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, leave his neutral stance and pressure his partner Moscow to end the war in Ukraine, in the absence of “signs” from Russia. that he wants a diplomatic solution to the conflict. “We remain concerned about China’s alignment with Russia,” Blinken told a press conference at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Nusa Dua (in the east of the Indonesian island of Bali), after a five-hour meeting with Wang Yi. Their meeting, the first since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, came after the two took part the previous two days in a meeting of foreign ministers of the G20, the group of major industrialized and emerging economies, also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergi Lavrov. The heads of diplomacy of the main world powers met face to face until after the meeting, which highlighted the war in Ukraine and the food, energy and economic security problems that the armed conflict has caused, as well as the Lavrov’s uncomfortable presence. Ukraine was, as expected, one of the main issues in the conversation between Wang and Blinken, who criticized Beijing for reaffirming its “neutral position” in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. ally of China. “Beijing says it is neutral, but I tell you it is very difficult to remain neutral in the face of such aggression,” Blinken remarked, encouraging the world’s second-largest economy to stop “protecting (Russia) in the international organizations and to echo its propaganda”. . You might also be interested in: –China notifies US if Nancy Pelosi travels to Taiwan

–Taiwn denounced that nearly 30 Chinese military aircraft violated its airspace

–Jeff Bezos and China criticize Biden for his message on the high cost of gasoline in the United States

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eldiariony.com/2022/07/21/biden-afirma-que-espera-hablar-con-xi-jinping-en-los-proximos-dias/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos