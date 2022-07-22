in the last phase, a questionable process





Sir Graham Brady, third left, chairman of the 1922 Committee, announces the results of the ballot giving the final two candidates for the leadership of the Conservative Party, in the Houses of Parliament, London, Wednesday July 20, 2022. Britain’s Conservative Party chose Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as the two finalists in the election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. STEFAN ROUSSEAU / PA The ten candidates to replace Boris Johnson on the starting list having been decided by the 357 British Conservative MPs, it is now up to the 160,000 members of the Tory party to choose between the two finalists, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss: they have all month daot to do so, by postal vote. Who are these people, representing at most 0.35% of the British readership, whose decision affects the destiny of an entire country? Read also: Article reserved our subscribers Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak: who are the two candidates to succeed Boris Johnson? Donors, councillors, activists According to a study carried out by the Queen Mary University of London, party members are 70% men, rather old (about fifty on average), and not representing the ethnic diversity of the country. They tend to be more radical, more right wing than the average conservative reader because they are committed activists willing to donate money to the party.underlines Chris Curtis, of the Opinium Research polling institute. They worry, for example, more about immigration than about climate change, because 90% of them will be dead in 2050 [date laquelle le gouvernement britannique sest engag parvenir la neutralit carbone], admitted Conservative MP Chris Skidmore a few days ago, citing a YouGov poll that found that only 4% of Conservative Party members consider the national climate change strategy one of their top three priorities. Read also: Article reserved our subscribers Boris Johnson: from resounding victory to chaotic fall, three years of turbulence Bidding of candidates They are above all radical in economic matters, very much in favor of tax cuts and very much against public spending, it is on these themes that they diverge the most from Tory readers.adds Chris Curtis. This is the reason why the candidates, with the notable exception of Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson’s ex-chancellor of the exchequer, have overbid in their promises of tax cuts, judged to be largely unrealistic given the country’s situation (large needs for financing public services, in particular hospital, and galloping inflation). Read also: Article reserved our subscribers In the UK, the race for the succession of Boris Johnson is tightening among the Tories On the other hand, the members of the party do not have a priori as to gender. The Conservative Party has already given two prime ministers to the country (Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May) or the ethnic origin of the candidates Mr. Sunak is of Indian origin. They are perfectly ready to vote for a woman of colorobserves Michael Gove, former Minister of State in the Johnson government, who supported the candidacy of Kemi Badenoch, a Briton of Nigerian origin (she was eliminated on Tuesday July 19). You have 49.17% of this article left to read. The following is reserved for subscribers.

