Politics
PM Modi shares image of first tricolor unfurled by Nehru, makes this request | Latest India News
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the people of India to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement by hoisting or displaying the tricolor at home from August 13 to 15, as the country celebrates 75 years of independence. In a series of tweets, the prime minister said the movement to hoist the tricolor in every home to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will deepen our bond with the national flag. (Also read | Congress says hypocrisy zindabad as PM Modi tweets about Nehru, first tricolor)
Prime Minister Modi shared some interesting nuggets of history including official communications leading to the adoption of the tricolor as the national flag. He also posted a photo of the first tricolor unfurled by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
Today, July 22 holds a special significance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our national flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets of history including details of the committee associated with our Habs and the first Habs deployed by Pandit Nehru, he said.
He added: Today we remember the courage and monumental efforts of all those who dreamed of a flag for free India when we were fighting the colonial regime. We reiterate our commitment to realizing their vision and building the India of their dreams.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its members to sing the devotional song “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram” and the national song “Vande Mataram” during morning processions to be held as part of its “Har Ghar Tiranga”. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said last week that the government had announced the “Har Ghar Tiranga” program to inculcate the feeling of patriotism in every citizen of the country.
“In order to create a sense of patriotism in every citizen of the country, the central government has announced an excellent program ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, that is, every citizen of the country should display the tricolor in his house”, said Thakur, quoted by ANI. .
“For this, the Minister of the Interior has held a meeting with all the Chief Ministers. A program has been put in place to hoist the tricolor in 20 million homes across the country. Tomorrow we will hold a meeting with all deputy commissioners to move the program forward,” he added.
Close story
Trending topics to follow
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-shares-image-of-first-tricolour-unfurled-by-nehru-makes-this-request-101658461096690.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- As ‘Liger’ Trailer Releases, Vijay Deverakonda Seeks To End Bollywood-South Divide July 22, 2022
- Introducing mysterious cloud-enabled macOS spyware July 22, 2022
- South Nias earthquake centered in Batu mega region: BMKG July 22, 2022
- Ukraine grain export deal set to be sealed in Istanbul July 22, 2022
- Singer Ghazal Bhupinder Singh’s final farewell is over, no big Bollywood faces seen! July 22, 2022