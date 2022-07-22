PM Modi shares image of first tricolor unfurled by Nehru, makes this request | Latest India News

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the people of India to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement by hoisting or displaying the tricolor at home from August 13 to 15, as the country celebrates 75 years of independence. In a series of tweets, the prime minister said the movement to hoist the tricolor in every home to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will deepen our bond with the national flag. (Also read | Congress says hypocrisy zindabad as PM Modi tweets about Nehru, first tricolor)

Prime Minister Modi shared some interesting nuggets of history including official communications leading to the adoption of the tricolor as the national flag. He also posted a photo of the first tricolor unfurled by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Today, July 22 holds a special significance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our national flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets of history including details of the committee associated with our Habs and the first Habs deployed by Pandit Nehru, he said.

He added: Today we remember the courage and monumental efforts of all those who dreamed of a flag for free India when we were fighting the colonial regime. We reiterate our commitment to realizing their vision and building the India of their dreams.

The first national flag unfurled by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its members to sing the devotional song “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram” and the national song “Vande Mataram” during morning processions to be held as part of its “Har Ghar Tiranga”. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said last week that the government had announced the “Har Ghar Tiranga” program to inculcate the feeling of patriotism in every citizen of the country.

“In order to create a sense of patriotism in every citizen of the country, the central government has announced an excellent program ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, that is, every citizen of the country should display the tricolor in his house”, said Thakur, quoted by ANI. .

“For this, the Minister of the Interior has held a meeting with all the Chief Ministers. A program has been put in place to hoist the tricolor in 20 million homes across the country. Tomorrow we will hold a meeting with all deputy commissioners to move the program forward,” he added.