Cheney wraps up case against Trump in last big hearing before primary





Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) used her last big Jan. 6 special committee hearing moment before a tough primary election to sum up the case against former President Donald Trump.

In our hearing tonight, you saw an American President faced with a stark and unequivocal choice between good and evil. There was no ambiguity, no nuance. Donald Trump made a deliberate choice to violate his oath of office to ignore ongoing violence against law enforcement to threaten our constitutional order, Cheney, deputy chair of the Jan. 6 Committee, said in his closing statement. during a prime-time hearing on Thursday. There is no way to excuse this behavior. It was indefensible.

The hearing focused on Trump’s actions and inaction on Jan. 6 during the Capitol Riot, with testimony from White House aides who wanted the president to recall the rioters earlier and more effectively. more energetic.

Every American needs to consider this: Can a president who is willing to make the choices that Donald Trump made during the January 6 violence ever again be entrusted with any position of authority in our great nation? Cheney said.

The committee will return for further hearings in September, Cheney announced during Thursday’s hearing, weeks after its rocky Aug. 16 primary.

The primary election is a sort of referendum on Trump’s role in the attack on Capitol Hill and the progress of the Republican Party.

Cheneys is voting to impeach Trump after the riot led to swift calls for major challengers against her, and she continues to blame Trump for the attack for months after leading the House GOP conference to remove her from her position. position #3 as conference chair in May 2021. Representative Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.) took her place.

Trump accused of dereliction of duty in dramatic January 6 hearing Seven jaw-dropping moments from January 6 hearing

Cheneys’ main primary competition is Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman, a lawyer and former GOP national committee member.

While Cheney far outpaced Hageman, bringing in a total of $13 million in campaign contributions through June 30, compared to Hageman’s $3.8 million, a recent Casper Star-Tribune poll found her trailing far behind. Trump’s choice.

The July 7-11 poll found Hageman leading Cheney by 22 points, 52% to 30%.

