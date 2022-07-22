Latest news on Russia and the war in Ukraine





Turkey says Russia and Ukraine close to signing grain export deal An agricultural tool harvests grain in the field, as the Russian-Ukrainian war continues in Odessa, Ukraine on July 04, 2022. Methane Acta | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images A UN-backed deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports could be signed on Friday, easing a global food crisis caused by the conflict in Eastern Europe. The signing is expected to take place at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman telling reporters on Thursday that Russia and Ukraine had reached an agreement. International onlookers are cautious about the deal and Russia will be closely watched to ensure it sticks to its part of the deal. Grain exporters in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa have been unable to export their goods due to war, fueling a global shortage of basic commodities and driving up food prices. The deal would allow Ukrainian ships to guide ships through mined waters, with a localized truce in place so Russia wouldn’t attack. Turkish officials are also expected to inspect shipments to rule out arms smuggling. Moscow, which accuses Ukraine of laying the mines, is also expected to restart its own grain exports to the Black Sea under the deal. Matt Clinch

Russia deliberately weaponized food in Ukraine, State Department says Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech in front of the “Fatherland, Courage, Honor” monument near the headquarters of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation (SVR), in Moscow, Russia June 30, 2022. Alexei Nikolsky | kremlin sputnik | via Reuters The State Department denounced Russian attacks on Ukrainian agricultural facilities and a months-long blockade on food exports. For months, Russian warships blocked Ukrainian ports on the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea. “To this day, Russia has weaponized food during this conflict. They have destroyed agricultural facilities, they have prevented millions of tons of Ukrainian grain from getting to those who need it,” the carrier said. State Department spokesman Ned Price during a daily press briefing. “It is a reflection of Russia’s disregard for lives and livelihoods not just in the region but far beyond,” he added. Price’s comments follow news that the United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine will soon sign an agreement that will open a sea corridor for Ukrainian grain exports. “We should never have been in this position in the first place. It was a deliberate move by the Russian Federation to weaponize food,” Price said. Amanda Macias

Ukraine’s first lady meets with HP representatives, accepts computers for students Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska arrives to deliver a speech to members of the United States Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on July 20, 2022. Michael Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, this week met with representatives from HP and the Global Business Coalition for Education to accept a donation of computers for children, students and healthcare providers in Ukraine. “We are very grateful for the support from HP and the Global Business Coalition for Education,” Zelenska wrote in a statement regarding the $30 million HP initiative. “Their efforts and contribution will help students in Ukraine and beyond continue to learn and prepare for the future, just like any other young person in the world,” she added. HP CEO Enrique Lores said the Palo Alto-based company will continue to mobilize technology resources for Ukraine. “Through our partnership with the Global Business Coalition for Education, we will put personal computers in the hands of students and families who have been displaced from their homes and classrooms,” Lores wrote in a statement. Amanda Macias

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/22/russia-ukraine-live-updates.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos