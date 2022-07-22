President Joko Widodo in China, Japan and South Korea — Suarapemredkalbar.com





JAKARTA, SP – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is to visit three East Asian countries for three days from July 26-28. The three countries the president will visit are the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Japan and South Korea. “The President of the Republic of Indonesia is planning to visit Beijing on July 26, 2022, Tokyo on July 27, and Seoul on July 28, 2022. This visit is a short visit, 3 days for 3 countries,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno LP Marsudi in his press release, Thursday (07/21/2022), virtually. The foreign minister said the three countries are strategic partners of Indonesia in the economic sector as well as strategic partners of Indonesia and ASEAN when it comes to regional issues. “The purpose of the visit is to discuss strengthening economic cooperation, especially in trade and investment,” the foreign minister added. In China, President Jokowi is due to meet Premier Le Kiqiang and President Xi Jinping. “The President of the Republic of Indonesia is one of the first leaders received by President Xi Jinping during this pandemic, apart of course from the Winter Olympics in Beijing earlier this year,” Retno said. Retno said that China is Indonesia’s largest trading partner with a total trade value of $110 billion in 2021. Regarding investment, China is the third largest investor with a total investment value of $3.2 billion in 2021. From Beijing, the President will continue his visit to Tokyo, Japan to meet Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida. “In Tokyo, according to the plan, the president will hold a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and with the business community, namely on July 27, 2022,” Retno said. Retno added that Japan is an important and traditional economic partner of Indonesia. The bilateral trade value between Indonesia and Japan reaches more than 32 billion US dollars and the value of Japanese investments in Indonesia reaches 2.26 billion US dollars in 2021. The destination visited by the president in this series of visits to East Asia is South Korea. “In Seoul, the president is expected to have a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and the business community on July 28, 2022,” he said. The foreign minister said South Korea is also an important economic partner of Indonesia. The value of trade between the two countries last year reached 18.41 billion US dollars. Meanwhile, South Korean investment in Indonesia continues to grow rapidly, and in 2021 it will reach US$1.64 billion. “In addition to discussing the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, the president and the leaders of the three countries, of course, during their respective bilateral meetings, will discuss the latest developments on several regional and international issues,” Retno concluded.* Source: setkab.go.id

