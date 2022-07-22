Imran Khan warns of ‘severe public backlash’ if Punjab CM polls don’t run democratically





Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing the audience through a televised speech. — Instagram screenshot

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday warned against an extreme public reaction if the elections for Punjab’s chief minister were not democratically conducted.

Addressing his party workers in a televised speech, Khan said that if things were not done in a democratic way, then people’s reaction would not be under his control because the nation is now aware and enlightened and “they will not sit in silence”.

“If the mandate of the people is stolen from the Punjab Assembly tomorrow in the election of the Chief Minister, then I warn that the country would be heading towards a situation like Sri Lanka and after that, whatever happens, it would not be my responsibility,” said the ex-minister. -first.

The PTI President said that if the mandate of the people is upheld in tomorrow’s elections, then tomorrow “we will thank Allah and celebrate.”

He added that when the PTI government comes to power after the election of the Chief Minister tomorrow, all those who broke the laws and the Constitution and wronged the workers, supporters and leaders of the PTI will be punished.

“Those who conducted partial polls in Punjab should be punished”

Speaking about the Punjab partial polls, Khan said the government had made every effort to defeat his party in the Punjab partial polls.

He expressed his anger against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) even after winning the by-election, adding that those who organized the Punjab by-election should be punished.

Accusing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of being biased, the PTI chairman said he had never seen a “dishonest” election commissioner like him before.

Khan, pointing out the alleged misdeeds of the CEC, said: “We [PTI] continued to file rigging complaints, but the ECP ignored them.

“We don’t want to participate in the general elections under the leadership of the outgoing chief commissioner,” he said, adding that if Pakistan’s largest political party [PTI] does not trust the CEC, then “he should resign”.

He further added that the PTI, during his tenure, has focused on adapting the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); however, everyone now in government objected to the suggestion because “they knew that with the help of EVMs nearly 130 methods of rigging could be eliminated.”

The PTI Chairman reiterated that those who conducted the by-elections in Punjab should be punished as they used all tactics to defeat the PTI.

ECP bias

Khan pointed out that the ECP had postponed local body elections in Sindh due to a rain forecast, however, similar demands to postpone LG polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were denied. “This CEC has taken all measures that go against the PTI.”

He added that the CEC had been biased in the Daska by-elections last year, saying he had ordered a re-vote on the seat to ensure defeat for the PTI.

“This chief election watchdog also turned a blind eye to Supreme Court orders regarding our advocacy in the Senate election case,” Khan noted.

He further accused the three stooges – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman – of being involved in horse trading using their money.

“Everyone knows PTI has full numbers for the CM election tomorrow, therefore they are trying to use their money,” he said.

