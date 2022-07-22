Boris Johnson thinks like Morgenthau (1)

Each of us is a bundle of contradictions. Sometimes we get it right and sometimes we get it so wrong that it has been heavily criticized. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had his share. I have had the opportunity on this page to question Johnson’s comments and bring to his attention what he says that I disagree with. Yet he remains my all-time favorite British Prime Minister and that’s because of his simplicity.

Most of the time when I watch Johnson on TV, I laugh with delight, wishing him well too. Sometimes I don’t know why I laugh. But I guess you can laugh when you see someone you like, but you can’t identify exactly why you’re laughing. There were times though when I laughed watching Johnson because I remembered how opposition party members had criticized him. There were reporters who interviewed him, and their distrust of Johnson’s intelligence was all too evident in their seriousness and aggressive questioning style. One such reporter is the BBC’s sometimes poetic and pragmatic political editor Laura Kuenssberg. Whenever opposition party members or reporters attack Johnson aggressively, I laugh and what I say regularly comes back to: thank you very much, but leave Johnson alone; hes my best PM ever.

Like any politician, Johnson draws criticism. But there was an occasion for me that he got it so right in his comments that I was left thinking. It happened last year and I started this piece right away. As sometimes happened, the need to take care of other issues made me lose sight of the hardware ever since. However, there are new developments on the international scene and Johnson’s comments have taken on ever new relevance; one of the reasons I went back. There was this occasion when he stood in the British Parliament and defended his government’s actions on certain issues in the international arena. This one dealt with the situation in Afghanistan after the seizure of power by the Taliban. Some said the West had fled, abandoning the Afghan people. Johnson responded to similar criticism in parliament by saying his government had done its best for Afghanistan.

Johnson added to his comment that while his government had done its best; nevertheless, we must face our world as it is. It was the way someone who belonged to the school of thought headed by the greatest realist in international relations, Hans Morgenthau, would speak. This time, I paid close attention to Johnson as he laid out the facts about Afghanistan. I didn’t just focus on what he was saying, I also noted the tone in which he was saying it. There was also his body language, the way he held his head, the movement of his hands. On that occasion, I thought Johnson was acknowledging things as they were. I take full notice when people acknowledge the realities of our world rather than dwelling on emotion, which is of little help in most cases.

Coming from Johnson, the comment made in parliament delivered that big punch. He is the head of government of one of the most influential nations in our world. He has access to privileged information; he knows what most people don’t. Johnson left a lasting impression on me with his commentary on our world as it is. Although he didn’t explain further, I imagined that I had a good idea of ​​what he was talking about, and I will explain two cases.

I suppose anyone would have an idea of ​​what Johnson was talking about if all he studied, at three different degree levels in college, was government, the workings of government within a nation and on the international scene. Anyone would be too if they had spent much of their journalistic career observing and commenting on national and international issues. They would have noticed a pattern in the way governments behave, how nations conduct themselves on the international stage. Add to this the fact that the person had, from the age of 14, picked up books of general interest such as, All the Presidents men, written by the famous journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, which dealt with the scandal of the Watergate of President Richard Nixon.

In this material and many others, you can see what is happening at the highest level among leaders whose behavior behind closed doors sometimes does not match the overall picture they have. In this way, you learn early to be modest about your expectations of governments and nations. If you’re not careful, you can even become cynical. There’s so much they can do and so much they can go; the national or corporate interest being their main motivation.

When Johnson spoke as he did in Parliament, it sounded different to me than I imagine it might have felt to many of his listeners. Many may not even have attached importance to his comment. What world leaders say should not be lost on us. They are sometimes indicators of what is possible in our world, as students of political science or international relations know well. Johnson refers to the way our world works in reality, which many of us often choose to ignore. This includes some of those who rose in parliament on this occasion to criticize Johnson and his government over Afghanistan.

Given the particular situation in Afghanistan, I have always felt that some of the comments criticizing the West showed naïveté when it comes to the realities of our world. I mean a world where certain things are given and driven by who we are as humans, greed, selfishness, corporate profiteering and materialism. The comments made in some quarters as Afghanistan unfolded, as usual with most of us, placed emotion above reality. I had a good idea of ​​the grim realities that formed the backdrop to the issues surrounding Afghanistan at that time. However, to me, Johnson wasn’t just referring to the situation in Afghanistan, he was generally referring to the reality of how we deal with each other in our world. I mean, for example, the reality that saw the Syrian government kill its citizens with chemical weapons in the Syrian civil war, but the rest of the world wouldn’t lift a finger against that government. I am referring to what happened in Ukraine, and the West would not directly confront the Russians. I think of our kind of world where the Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, was killed in a Saudi embassy and the West is now shaking fists with the Saudi leader accused of ordering the murder. This is our world as it is.

With specific reference to Afghanistan, it is a complex nation in which any foreign nation is always suspicious in its dealings with it. This is because the centers of power are too diverse. They are divided into political, cultural and religious. These are often merged and one can influence the other in ways that a Westerner will find rather bizarre. I started paying attention to Afghanistan during the invasion of the former Soviet Union in the 1980s, with the Voice of America and the BBC being my sources of information. I also read novels set in Afghanistan, and it gave me a sense of rural life in that country.

This nation at that time might as well be in the 17th century. The level of education was low, and there was this constant struggle between the old and the new. With the exception of the national capital and a few other cities, the rest of Afghanistan has remained extremely ultra-conservative; the kind most conservative parts of Nigeria no longer have. Afghanistan was largely patriarchal, and tribal chiefs (including religious leaders) exercised firm control over most communities. To a large extent, the same pattern remains today. A national political leader in Afghanistan presides over provinces in incongruous parts of the country where tribal leaders with differing extreme views are the decision makers in the communities. It is through them that politicians mainly gain access to the people.