Trump had ‘extreme difficulty’ with his speech the day after Jan. 6





The shots, first reported by The Washington Post, were part of the production of a speech Trump gave the night after the riot. They show that Trump is struggling to work on the effort to save the message. Trump declined to say the election results were settled and tried to call the rioters patriots. He also went to great lengths not to accuse them of wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for the Jan. 6 select committee declined to comment on the results.

Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland who serves on the committee, confirmed to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday evening that the panel has the results and plans to share some of them at the hearing.

“The president showed extreme difficulty finishing his remarks,” Raskin said on “Anderson Cooper 360.”

“It’s extremely telling of exactly how he made those statements, and we’re going to let everyone see parts of it,” he added.

Rep. Adam Schiff, another committee member, told CNN’s Don Lemon later Wednesday that the takes “will be significant in terms of what the president was willing to say and what he wasn’t willing to say. say”.

The California Democrat said the footage will show “everyone who urges him to say something to do something to stop the violence. You’ll hear the president’s terrible lack of response, and you’ll learn more about how he finally got to say something and what he was ready to say and what he wasn’t.”

Clips from the videotape will be part of a larger presentation in which the committee plans to detail Trump’s lack of attention to the ongoing riot. The committee said it would focus on the 187 minutes that Trump sat, refusing to act, as the Capitol was under siege. Some committee members described this as a “dereliction of duty” by Trump. Adam Kinzinger, a retired Republican from Illinois who is one of two GOP members of the select committee, teased Thursday morning footage of depositions that will be released as part of the hearing. In a video montage, several aides depict Trump watching television in the White House dining room instead of acting during the crisis.

“Donald Trump is a disgrace to America,” Kinzinger wrote on Twitter.

This story was updated with additional details on Wednesday.

CNN’s Mary Kay Mallonee contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/20/politics/trump-january-7-outtakes-message-supporters-house-hearing/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos