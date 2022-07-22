PM Modi congratulates successful students as CBSE declares Class XII results – India News, Firstpost





In a Twitter message, he praised the courage and dedication of students who had to go through a difficult time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI file

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CBSE Class XII students on Friday for passing their exams. The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its Class XII results on Friday in which 92.71% of students passed the exam. In a Twitter message, he praised the courage and dedication of students who had to go through a difficult time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The courage and dedication of these young people is commendable. They prepared for these exams at a time when humanity was facing a monumental challenge and achieved this success,” he wrote. Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The courage and dedication of these young people is commendable. They prepared for these exams at a time when mankind faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022 CBSE officials said girls outperformed boys by 3.29%. While last year the result was declared on the basis of a special evaluation system because the exams could not be organized due to the pandemic, this year the exams were organized in two terms . The passing percentage in 2020 was 88.78% while in 2019 it was 83.40%, the CBSE said. The board also did not announce a merit list this year. It halted merit lists from 2020 when schools were closed due to a pandemic. Some students and schools claimed to have received the results long before the official announcement. More than 33,000 students scored above 95% while 1.34 lakh students scored above 90%, the council said. Initially, the jury examinations took place in two terms for the 2021-22 academic session. For academic papers, a 30% weighting was assigned to first term grades, while a 70% weighting was assigned to second term grades. “For practice papers, equal weighting was given to both terms,” ​​a council official said. With PTI entries Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/pm-modi-congratulates-successful-students-as-cbse-declares-class-xii-results-10943681.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos