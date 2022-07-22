Beijing campaigns against Australian submarine deal as Joko Widodo prepares to visit





Singapore: Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to raise the AUKUS deal when he meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Beijing next week, as China steps up its campaign against the nuclear submarine deal. Widodo will be the first major leader to visit Beijing since Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Winter Olympics in February. China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that Widodo would arrive on Monday for two days of meetings to discuss COVID-19, economic investment and regional security. Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2017. Credit:PA China on Thursday released a report from two of its state-backed think tanks criticizing the deal between Australia, the UK and the US, warning it could lead to nuclear proliferation in the region. These claims have been dismissed by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs, but officials are now bracing for an ongoing international campaign against the AUKUS deal which will not deliver submarines until at least the 2030s. Indonesia, which is hosting the G20 in Bali this year, is seen as a key player in ASEAN and a vital economic partner for China as it seeks to expand its influence in Southeast Asia. Malaysia was outspoken in its criticism of the deal, warning it could lead to a nuclear arms race in the Indo-Pacific, but Indonesia was more cautious, with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto saying that he understands the need for countries to protect their national interests. .

Wang Yiwei, vice president of the Academy of Xi Jinping Thought, said he expected AUKUS to be on the agenda of Xi’s meeting with Widodo. Despite recent overtures from the Chinese government to stabilize relations with Canberra, Wang said Beijing remained skeptical of Australia’s security and military intentions. Australian Navy exercises in the South China Sea last year. Credit: This friendly, cute and honest neighbor from afar has suddenly changed. Five eyes, AUKUS, the Quad, Australia is everywhere, said Wang, who is a professor of international relations at Renmin University. The question I get asked the most is: what’s wrong with Australia? Wang said Southeast Asian countries had questioned why Australia needed nuclear submarines. Who is a threat to Australia in the South Pacific? China has at least 60 submarines in its fleet, including six nuclear-powered attack ships. Australia has six aging diesel submarines.

