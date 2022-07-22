The January 6 panel featured a gripping finale full of damning details about Trump | American News





They did it. They succeeded. Anyone worried that the January 6 Committee season finale might turn into a more Game of Thrones anti-climax than M*A*S*H need not worry. There were shocks, horrors and even laughter.

The eight episodes exceeded all expectations with their crisp storytelling and sharp editing, a far cry from the usual dry Capitol Hill procedurals. Each recapped what’s come before, teased what’s to come and convincingly joined the dots against Donald Trump.

Much of the credit goes to James Goldston, the former president of ABC News, who was brought in to help produce the ratings as a true detective series. Give this man an Emmy (if only to infuriate TV-obsessed Trump).

Some viewers may have been disappointed Thursday by Speaker Bennie Thompson’s absence due to coronavirus (although he joined to open and close the hearing via video link). Still, with Liz Cheney in the chair and Goldston in the editing room, a Grand Guignol was guaranteed.

There were chilling details of the staff of US vice presidents calling their families in fear of death as rioters closed in, after bursting into the Capitol that January 6 afternoon; there were damning stories of Trump watching an insurgency for hours on live television and resisting pressure from senior executives to intervene; there were comic glimpses of a right-wing senator fleeing the crowd he had emboldened.

And of the Jan. 7 shots, there was the defining image of Trump struggling to read a teleprompter, stumbling over simple words like yesterday, and especially those acknowledging he was a loser, and punching the presidential desk. like a frustrated child. This election is now over. Congress has certified the results. I don’t mean the election is over.

Trump says I don’t mean the election is over in video message video

To be in the Cannon Caucus Room while it all unfolded was to feel the electricity in the air. It buzzed with anticipation from reporters, photographers, TV cameramen, police, congressional aides and onlookers. Once the proceedings were underway under two giant chandeliers and the ornately carved high ceiling, MP Pramila Jayapal who had been trapped on the House balcony on January 6 could be seen fighting back tears as the scenes of carnage were re-enacted on the big screen.

While the first seven hearings ruthlessly described what Trump had done, this one told a gripping story about what he didn’t do, for 187 minutes on January 6, 2021. As his enraged supporters took storming the US Capitol, the President did not call them back. or contact law enforcement or military officials who might have curbed the violence as the United States Capitol Police and city police were vastly outnumbered.

What he did was watch TV in his dining room next to the Oval Office, phone senators to delay Joe Biden’s certification of his election defeat, and call his crank lawyer and fellow putschist Rudy Giuliani. It wasn’t so much Nero fiddling while Rome burned as Nero dancing maniacally in the flames.

The details were laid out with the now-customary slick and fast presentation, seamlessly cutting from video filing to 3D graphic, archival footage to document excerpt, from Trump’s tweet to live witness.

Thompson and Cheney made pithy statements about Trump’s dereliction of duty. Republican panel member Adam Kinzinger summed it up: President Trump didn’t fail to act in the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the crowd to go home. He chose not to act.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria noted that Trump was notified the Capitol was under attack within 15 minutes of leaving the stage at the Ellipse near the White House. He had just called a rally, demanding that the heavily armed supporters, who then marched to the Capitol, be allowed in. A photo of Trump in the Oval Office bore the caption: Minute 11.

Luria said: At 1:25 p.m. President Trump went to the Private Dining Room in the Oval Office. From 1:25 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. the President remained in his dining room…There was no official record of what President Trump had done in the dining room.

The dining room TV, she added, was tuned to Fox News all afternoon, perhaps the least surprising reveal from the hearings so far.

Indeed, 3D computer graphics showed the Oval Office and Dining Room, which had a television above its fireplace, showing Fox News as it was on January 6 with a neat twist. Then there was a display of call logs and the presidential log for that afternoon, both blank. And the presidential photographer was told there were no photos.

Then came another pivot to the video of a deposition by Pat Cipollone, the former White House attorney. He was asked if he was aware that Trump had called the Secretary of Defense, or the Secretary of Homeland Security, or the Attorney General. He was not.

The drama continued to build. There was more footage of the Capitol riot, the power of which never wanes, and a reminder of how the crowd was just feet away from Mike Pence. A member of the crowd said: Mike Pence fucked us!

There was video testimony from an anonymous, unseen White House security official whose voice, borrowing more TV grammar, had been distorted to protect his identity: Members of the VP [Secret Service] at that point were beginning to fear for their own lives… There were calls to say goodbye to family members… For some reason in the field, the VP Retail thought it was going to get very ugly .

Did Trump call his trusty right-hand man to check on him? He does not have. At 2:24 p.m., Trump tweeted that Pence hadn’t had the guts to overturn the election in his favor. Everyone agreed that it was terrible timing.

Could Trump have addressed the nation? Once again, the audience was a model of clarity. A graphic showed how close he was to the White House briefing room. Sarah Matthews, a former deputy White House press secretary, testified in person: It would probably take less than 60 seconds to get from the dining room in the Oval Office to the press conference room. There is a camera permanently on. If the president wanted to address people, he could have done so.

Then, something extraordinary happened. A peal of laughter echoed through the cavernous caucus room. How is it possible? The answer was Republican Senator Josh Hawley. The big screen showed a photo of him with his fist raised in support of insurgents earlier on January 6 haughty, smoothing, self-satisfied and cut to a video of Hawley fleeing rioters for his life as if he was auditioning for Chariots of Fire. Invaluable.

January 6 committee watches Josh Hawley leak video of Capitol riots

Cheney remained po-faced on the dais, maintaining gravity on this solemn occasion. Was she screaming with laughter inside? We will never know. But it was another brilliant choreography, guaranteed to provide fodder for late-night TV hosts and go viral on social media.

Kinzinger and Luria, both military veterans, formed an effective double act. Kinzinger delivered a barnstorming ending. Donald Trump’s conduct on January 6 was a supreme violation of his oath of office and a complete dereliction of duty to our nation. It is a stain on our history. It is a disgrace to all those who have sacrificed and died in the service of our democracy.

Luria concluded: President Trump did not have then and does not have the character or the courage to tell the American people what his own people know to be true. He is responsible for the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

And yet, the door was left open for more. Thompson and Cheney announced that more evidence was being collected and hearings would resume in September. Will it be a sequel that lives up to expectations, like The Godfather Part II, Toy Story 2 or Top Gun: Maverick? Or will it be Jaws 2? One way to settle the case would be to bring Pence in to testify.

American politics has been a grueling horror show for at least seven years now. The House committee hearings cast a merciless light into every crevice with masterful storytelling. The substance still matters but, for the power of persuasion, they have shown that the style matters too.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jul/22/january-6-panel-gripping-finale-trump-us-capitol-riot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos