Jan. 6 panel details what Trump did and didn’t do during Capitol riotExBulletin





“187 Minutes” is displayed on a screen between images of former President Trump during a hearing by the House Select Committee on July 21, 2022. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack detailed former President Trump’s ‘total dereliction of duty’ as he ignored calls to condemn the violence and recall the crowd of his lawyer at the White House, his top aides and members of his own family.

“This man of unbridled destructive energy could not be moved, neither by his aides, nor by his allies, nor by the violent chants of the rioters, nor by the desperate pleas of those who confronted the rioters,” President Bennie said. Thompson, D-Miss., during Thursday’s primetime hearing.

The Democratic-led committee shed light on the much-talked-about but still murky 187 minutes, which spanned from his speech to supporters at 1:10 p.m. ET to his video statement at 4:17 p.m. ET asking them to go home.

The hearing, led by military veterans Reps. Elaine Luria, D-Va., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., used testimony to piece together Trump’s actions on the afternoon of Jan. 6, as he there was no official White House call log that afternoon and nothing included in the presidential daily schedule.

“The chief White House photographer wanted to take pictures because it was, in her words, ‘very important to her records and to history.’ But she was told, ‘no pictures,'” Luria said.

White House counsel and White House officials said Trump did not call the Secretary of Defense, Attorney General or Secretary of Homeland Security during the siege.

Although the White House call logs are empty, the call logs of Trump lawyer and ally Rudy Giuliani show at least two calls between him and the president that day. The committee also noted that other calls from Trump that day are known, including several to Republican senators urging them to delay certifying Biden’s victory.

“I saw the impact his words have on his supporters”

A major theme from the hearing was the amount of television consumed by the former president as the chaos and violence unfolded.

“President Trump sat in his dining room and watched the attack on television as his closest advisers and family members begged him to do what is expected of any American president.” , said Luria. “When lives and our democracy were at stake, President Trump refused to act because of his selfish desire to stay in power.”

The committee released video clips of Fox News news coverage, to show what Trump was watching in real time as he tuned in from his dining room, just outside the Oval Office. He watched his supporters, wearing red caps and chanting his name, overwhelm and outnumber the police as they flooded the Capitol grounds and attempted to breach the Capitol.

At 1:49 p.m. ET, just as DC police were declaring a riot on Capitol Hill, Trump tweeted a video of his speech at the Ellipse earlier in the day and did not comment on the violence.

Kizinger noted that between 1:49 a.m. and 2:24 a.m., when Trump posted a subsequent tweet, “staff repeatedly came into the room to see him and plead for him to make a strong public statement condemning the violence and ordering the crowd to leave the Capitol.”

The panel shared video testimony from senior advisers and his children imploring Trump to call off the attack.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House staffer, previously testified to a conversation between White House attorney Pat Cipollone and chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“I remember [Cipollone] saying something to the effect of, ‘Mark, we need to do something more. They literally demand that the vice president be hanged.

Hutchinson recalled Meadow responding, “You heard it Pat, he thinks Mike deserves it, he doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong.” “

Trump finally gave in to pleas from his aides and allies and recorded a video in the Rose Garden in the late afternoon telling his supporters to leave the Capitol.

The committee shared a draft of its remarks, which read, “I ask you to leave the Capitol area now and return home peacefully.”

But in the video, Trump went off-script and didn’t say those words. Instead, he repeated his false claim that the election was stolen and praised the rioters, saying: “Go home, we love you.”

Thursday’s witnesses were Trump aides who resigned after Jan. 6

Matthew Pottinger, Trump’s deputy national security adviser at the time, and Sarah Matthews, Trump’s deputy press secretary, testified live Thursday. The couple resigned following the events of January 6, dismayed by what they saw as an inadequate response by the president to quell the violence.

Matthews recalled Trump’s 2:24 p.m. ET tweet that said, in part, “Pence didn’t have the guts to do what should have been done.”

Matt Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former deputy White House press secretary, take oath as the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Thursday. Saul Loeb/AP .

Toggle legend Saul Loeb/AP

Saul Loeb/AP

“I thought the tweet about the VP was the last thing he needed at the time. And I remember thinking it was going to be bad for him to tweet that because he was basically giving the green light to these people who were saying tell them what they were doing in the Capitol and going into the Capitol was okay, that they were justified in their anger,” said Matthews, who described herself as a “Republican from long time”.

She added that as Trump’s campaign aide, she saw the impact of his words on her supporters. “They’re really hanging on to every word and every tweet he says, and so I think at that point for him to tweet the message about Mike Pence, he’s the one who poured the money. gasoline on the fire,” she said.

Matthews said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told him “in a low voice” that Trump “didn’t want to include any sort of mention of peace in this tweet.”

She said McEnany told her “it took convincing from them who were in the room and she said there was going back and forth over different sentences to find something he was on board with. ease, and it wasn’t until Ivanka Trump suggested the phrase “stay in peace,” that he finally agreed to include it.”

Pottinger said he was “disturbed” by Trump’s tweet attacking Pence and that it was “the opposite of what we really needed at this time, which is de-escalation.”

The panel described one of Trump’s last interactions on Jan. 6, as he left the White House dining room at 6:27 p.m. ET to go to the residence.

“As he gathered his things in the dining room to leave, President Trump reflected on the day’s events with an unnamed White House employee,” Kinzinger said, adding that the employee recalled Trump saying, “Mike Pence let me down.”

What happens afterwards?

In his closing statement, Kinzinger said Trump relinquished his responsibilities as commander-in-chief on Jan. 6.

“Whatever your politics, whatever you think of the outcome of the election, we as Americans must all agree on this: Donald Trump’s conduct on January 6 was a supreme breach of his oath. of office and a complete dereliction of duty to our nation,” he said. “It is a disgrace to all those who have sacrificed and died in the service of our democracy.”

He said when the committee releases its report, it will recommend “changes in laws and policies to guard against another January 6.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/07/22/1112323797/jan-6-hearing-recap-187-minutes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos