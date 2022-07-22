Politics
‘Destroying livelihoods’: Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM Modi over flag code amendment
On Friday, Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh hit the Center for a flag code amendment. He accused the Center of destroying the livelihoods of those who make national flags from khadi.
File photo of Jairam Ramesh (Photo: PTI)
On Friday, Congressman Jairam Ramesh railed against the Center over the amendment to the National Flag Code that would allow the manufacture and import of polyester flags.
Responding to a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the national flag, Ramesh said, “They are destroying the livelihoods of those who made national flags out of khadi.”
Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 22, 2022
It was on this day in 1947 that the national flag was adopted.
“He [PM Modi] campaigned for the organization that took 52 years to raise the national flag in Nagpur,” Jairam Ramesh said in what appears to be a reference to the RSS.
READ | Why India’s Flag Code Amendment Sparked Debate
Prime Minister Modi tweeted some interesting nuggets on the national flag on Friday and said: “Today we recall the courage and monumental efforts of all those who dreamed of a flag for free India when we were fighting the colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to realizing their vision and building the India of their dreams.”
This happened against the backdrop of the Centre’s decision to amend the Flag Code of India, 2002, allowing the tricolor to be made from polyester and other machine-made fabrics, in addition to the traditional hand spun and hand woven khadi.
The amendment to the flag code has been questioned by khadi supporters, who believe the government’s decision will sever the association between the national flag, the Indian independence movement and the khadi.
READ | Modi beyond Hindutva: following the PM’s journey as an organizer
— ENDS —
