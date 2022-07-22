Opinion: Boris Johnson’s downfall proves the personal really is political

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets business leaders during a roundtable on the cost of living in Downing Street in London on July 21.PETER NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images

Robert Skidelsky is a member of the British House of Lords and Emeritus Professor of Political Economy at the University of Warwick. He was a non-executive director of the Russian private oil company PJSC Russneft from 2016 to 2021.

Almost all political careers end in failure, but Boris Johnson is the first British Prime Minister to be ousted for scandalous behaviour. That should worry us.

The three most notable downfalls of 20th-century British leaders were caused by political factors. Neville Chamberlain was undone by his failure appeasement policy. The Suez fiasco forced Anthony Eden to resign in 1957. And Margaret Thatcher fell in 1990 because of popular resistance to the capitationwho persuaded Tory MPs that they could no longer win with her as leader.

Admittedly, Harold Macmillan was defeated in 1963 by the Scent of sex scandal, but it involved a Secretary of State for War and possible breaches of national security. Tony Blair was forced to resign by the Debacle in Iraq and Gordon Brown’s impatience to succeed him. David Cameron was skewered by Brexitand Theresa May by her failure to deliver Brexit.

No such event explains Mr Johnson’s downfall.

David Lloyd George, a much bigger leader than Mr Johnson, is his only serious sleaze rival. As prime minister from 1916 to 1922, he sold aristocratic titles to businessmen for cash, used shoddy administrative methods, and exhibited a level of dishonesty that weakened his power. But the immediate cause of his downfall (exactly a century ago) was his mismanagement of Chanak’s crisiswhich brought Britain and Turkey to the brink of war.

The most familiar comparison for Mr Johnson is US President Richard Nixon. Every Johnson offense was regularly tagged with the suffix -gate, after the Watergate break-in. Both showed contempt for the laws they were elected to uphold and for the standards of conduct expected of public officials.

We struggle to describe the character flaws of Nixon and Mr. Johnson: unscrupulous, amoral, serial liars seem to capture Mr. Johnson. But these words also describe more successful political leaders. To explain Mr. Johnson’s downfall, we must consider two factors specific to our times.

The first is that we no longer distinguish between personal qualities and political qualities. Nowadays, the staff really is politics: personal failures are thereby political failings. The distinction between the private and the public is over.

Mr Johnson is both a creature and a victim of identity politics. His rhetoric was about the collective he was talking about Upgrade areas of England that needed an economic boost, and our National Health Service. But in practice, he makes his personality the content of his politics, which is also the creation of the media. In the past, newspapers basically reported the news, now, focusing on personalities, they create it. This change has given rise to a corrupt relationship: personalities use the media to promote themselves, and the media expose their frailties to sell text.

This development has radically transformed public perceptions of the qualities a political leader should have. Previous generations of politicians were by no means all prudish. They lied, drank and fornicated. But the moral failings of leaders were largely immune from scrutiny unless they became egregious. And even when the public took notice, they were forgiven, provided the leaders delivered the goods, politically.

Most of the breaches that led to Mr Johnson’s resignation would never have been reported in the past. But today, the doctrine of personal responsibility justifies exposing political leaders. Each failure becomes a disgrace or a credibility-destroying shame.

The other novelty is that politics is no longer seen as a vocation but rather as a springboard to money. The media’s obsession with what a political career is worth, rather than whether politicians are worthy of their jobs, is likely to affect what politically ambitious people expect to achieve, and the public’s view of it. what to expect from them. Tony Blair reportedly amassed millions in speeches and consultations since leaving office. In the mood of time, The temperature has valued how much money Mr Johnson could make from speaking fees and book deals, and how much more he is worth than Theresa May.

In his resignation speech, Mr Johnson has sought to defend the best job in the world in traditional terms, while criticizing the eccentricity of having been removed from office in the middle of his mandate. But this defense of his premiership seemed insincere, as his career was no testament to his words. The cause of his downfall was not only his perceived lack of morality, but also his perceived lack of political compass. For Mr Johnson, the personal simply exposed the vacuum of the political.

