Video shows Trump insisting ‘I don’t mean the election is over’ day after riot





Then-President Donald Trump objected to scripted remarks prepared by his staff a day after last year’s Capitol riot, saying, “I don’t mean the election is over.” .

In deleted scenes shown Thursday night by the House Select Committee investigating the riot, Trump quibbled with double condemnation of rioters who cut off President-elect Joe Biden’s certification of victory and said he wanted to delete the words saying the 2020 election was set.

“I would like to start by talking about the heinous attack yesterday,” Trump’s statement began.

“And to those who broke the law, you will pay. You don’t represent our movement, you don’t represent our country. What if you break the law,” Trump read on a teleprompter before pausing and shaking his head in disapproval.

“You can’t say that. I’m not going, I’ve already said ‘you’re going to pay’,” Trump objected.

In another clip, Trump paused again, saying he was having trouble seeing the words in front of him.

“I don’t want to say that the elections are over. I just want to say that Congress certified the results without saying the election is over, okay? Trump said in the video. PA

“The protesters who have infiltrated the Capitol have challenged the seat of this one, have they not? You see, I don’t see it very well, ”said a visibly frustrated 45th president.

In another cut, he said: “But this election is now over. Congress certified the results,” before stopping again to protest, “I don’t mean the election is over. I just want to say that Congress certified the results without saying the election is over, okay? »

First daughter Ivanka Trump, who is not visible in the video, told her father, repeating her edit aloud, “Now Congress has certified.”

The Capitol Riot Select Committee showed the video to the House of Representatives as the reason Trump is unfit to return to office in 2024. AP

“Right. I didn’t say ‘done’ so let me see. Go to the previous paragraph,” Trump said, reviewing the revision.

In another attempt to film the remarks, Trump said, “I would like to start by addressing the heinous attack yesterday,” before again veering off-script: “Yesterday is a harsh word to me.”

“Just take it out?” asked the first girl.

“Ah, well, delete the word ‘yesterday’ because it doesn’t work with him,” Trump said. “The heinous attack on our country, let’s say on our country? Do you mean that?

The video showed the former president expressing flashes of anger, such as baring his teeth in a vexed smile and pounding on the lectern he was standing behind. PA

“No, keep it,” said Ivanka Trump.

The then-president was also depicted twice showing flashes of anger, once baring his teeth in an angry smile and another time pounding his desk, as he tried to read the line, “My only objective was to ensure the integrity of the vote.”

The final edit of Trump’s Jan. 7 video message lasted less than 3 minutes.

The riot committee released the footage during its second primetime hearing as members took turns claiming Trump was unfit to return to office, as he teases a potential 2024 rematch against Biden .

Thursday’s hearing focused on the nearly three-hour time window during the riot before Trump told his supporters to go home. Before the violence erupted, Trump told thousands of supporters near the White House that he had in fact won the election but that his victory had been “stolen” by Democratic voter fraud – despite the fact that these claims have been rejected by the courts.

