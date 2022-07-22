The Labuan Bajo arrangement must be integrated – Mitrapol





MITRAPOL.com, Labuan Bajo – President Joko Widodo has again inaugurated the infrastructure to support tourism in Labuan Bajo, namely the drinking water supply system Wae Mese II (SPAM). Previously, President Joko Widodo inaugurated the arrangement of the Rinca Island area, the waterfront marina and the Warloka waste management system. The inauguration procession was marked by the signing of an inscription by President Joko Widodo who was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Johny G. Plate, Governor of East Nusa Tenggara Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat and West Manggarai Regent Edistasius Endi on Friday (7/22/ 2022). This morning, after having inaugurated several facilities in Labuan Bajo apart from those related to the development of the Rinca area, the development of the village, then the development of the marina of Labuan Bajo, the expansion of the airport , the development of the island of Rinca, as well as the waste management system. This morning we inaugurated SPAM at Wae Mese II, said President Joko Widodo. President Joko Widodo said the inauguration of Wae Mese II SPAM means that all Labuan Bajo arrangements must be integrated. “From water to electricity, the development of the area is all integrated so that existing needs can be met because I see an increase in investments, especially in hotels,” added President Joko Widodo. SPAM Wae Mese II is built with a capacity of 100 litres/second. SPAM Wae Mese II complements the previously built SPAM Wae Mese with a capacity of 40 litres/second. The scope of work includes the construction of raw water intakes, raw water transmission pipeline networks, clean water treatment systems and distribution reservoirs. This project was carried out in November 2020 until early 2022 by contractor PT Amarta Karya with a contract value of Rp. 105.05 billion. The water source is from the Wae Mese River and will flow to the Wae Mata Reservoir with a capacity of 2,000 m3 to serve five reservoirs, namely Bappeda, Golokoe, Firdaus, Mirror Cave and DPRD Reservoirs. Minister Basuki said the development in Labuan Bajo has been carried out in an integrated manner not only to increase tourism but also for the welfare of the community. The construction of Labuan Bajo as a top tourist destination will certainly increase the demand for water. Not only for tourists, but also for the community. The construction of Wae Mese II SPAM will meet the drinking water needs of about 40,000 residents of Labuan Bajo, or 70% of the total population, Minister Basuki said. (Red/Hms)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mitrapol.com/2022/07/22/resmikan-spam-wae-mese-ii-presiden-joko-widodo-penataan-labuan-bajo-harus-terintegrasi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos