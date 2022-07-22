Former prosecutor says Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg Jr. Donald thought Trump’s indictment was too risky





Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. decided it was too risky to indict former President Donald Trump and was suspended on the grounds that he might lose the case, special prosecutor says who left the team earlier this year.

He and the new team were focused on risking us losing the case, said Mark Pomerantz, who quit in protest in February and eventually spoke openly about the case on The Cutting Edge, a podcast hosted by the Professor John C. of Columbia Law School. Coffee Jr. and U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff.

Pomerantz, a former New York district attorney who came out of retirement to join the case at the request of former Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance. But he and the team’s other top prosecutor, Carey Dunne, both resigned when Bragg was unwilling to finish what his predecessor had started.

The AD office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

On the podcast, Pomerantz wondered aloud if the new DA just wasn’t ready to be inundated with a flood of evidence and complex legal insights stemming from the years-long investigation into the organization. Trump.

It’s very difficult to take someone who hasn’t been exposed to these facts on a journey through the hairs of financial statements in a meeting or even a meeting or two, he said. on the podcast. The devil was really in the details, and the details couldn’t be explained in a short form in the end, the DA the incoming DA and the team weren’t comfortable moving forward. Have we then done wrong to expose the facts? Didn’t they hear what we were saying? Were the facts too complicated to explain in the format we were using?

The evidence, admits Pomerantz, was complicated and far-reaching. Prosecutors found that Trump systematically lied to banks to obtain loans that were allegedly not made, with the exception of Donald Trump giving the banks personal financial statements and attesting to their accuracy, Pomerantz said.

Vance’s long fight to get Trump’s tax returns, which reached the U.S. Supreme Court twice, revealed some details about that investigation. Manhattan prosecutors spent years sifting through financial documents including loans, property value appraisals, personal wealth statements, contracts, real estate transactions, tax returns, and more, and developed an overall picture that the Trump Organization was essentially committing fraud.

The first-ever indictment against the company and its former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, came at Vances’ direction and was the only enforcement action to date.

Since then, the team targeting Trump has begun to fall apart, according to sources who spoke exclusively to The Daily Beast. The bureau maintains it is continuing to investigate Trump, but the grand jury that was convened to hear evidence has expired. And a lead witness, former Trump consigliere Michael Cohen, insisted he was no longer willing to testify in the case because of Bragg’s shyness.

Pomerantz said he and the rest of the team were confident they had enough evidence to indict Trump. But he said it would still be difficult to nail the former president for the same reason he dodged law enforcement time and time again: His behavior, while morally wrong, didn’t quite fit the definition. of certain crimes.

The investigative team was of the opinion that Trump had committed crimes, and I don’t think there was any dissent in that regard. The problem was how to fit his conduct into New York’s criminal law records. It was very easy to do that under federal law, but, of course, we weren’t sitting as federal prosecutors, Pomerantz told the Columbia law professor.

But he doubled down on the idea that it would still have worked.

I think it was a case that should have been brought. And I ask you to accept for the moment that, one, I believe that Donald Trump, in fact, was guilty and, two, that there was enough evidence in law to have supported a guilty verdict if we were to go from forward, Pomerantz said.

He also speculated that Bragg, who got off to a rocky start in his very first week in office and who oversees a district attorney’s office at a time when law enforcement is under intense scrutiny, would not just couldn’t fight Trump.

I think it’s toxic to make people believe that the criminal justice system is incapable of holding people accountable if they have enormous financial and political influence. The rule of law is supposed to extend to the rich and the poor, the vulnerable, the powerful, he said. And I was absolutely convinced that if the defendant hadn’t been Donald Trump or the putative defendant, if it had been Joe Blow of Kokomo, we would have charged without much debate.

You don’t give fake financial statements to banks to get loans without running the risk of being charged with a crime. And people are accused of this crime, I dare say, every day of every week somewhere in the United States, he added. You know, could we have lost the case? Of course, we could have lost the case. But I deeply believe that it is sometimes better to lodge a complaint and risk losing it than not to lodge a complaint at all.

