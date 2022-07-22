Behave or life will get tough for young people





Fazlur Rehman, head of JUI-F. File photo

BANNU: JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehman on Thursday alleged that PTI chairman Imran Khan came to power to destroy the country and warned he must stay within limits or the coalition government would surrender difficult life for its “young people”.

Addressing a press conference in Mewakhel region, he said ousting Imran Khan from power was absolutely necessary for the integrity of Pakistan and the security of the nation. “He (Imran Khan) wanted to split Pakistan into three pieces, but we stepped in and saved the country from disintegration,” Fazl said.

He said that the PTI was celebrating the victory in the Punjab partial polls but at the same time called the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) a partisan. He asked why the verdict in the foreign funding case was delayed.

Fazl said the courts have the power to dispense justice but cannot arrogate the rights and powers of parliament. He said the coalition partners wanted to lead the federal government with mutual consultation to lead the country out of crises.

Fazl said he was very concerned about the killing of prominent activists of his party in North Waziristan, saying it was “deplorable and condemnable”. “We express our deep sorrow at the killing of our activists in North Waziristan and elsewhere. Tribal people have become refugees in their own country despite great sacrifices for the restoration of lasting peace in the region,” he said.

Fazl was accompanied by Akram Khan Durrani, leader of the opposition Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Fazl said his party allowed security forces to enter former Fata to restore peace in the region. He said more than 5,000 tribesmen were martyred and hundreds of thousands displaced during the Zarb-e-Azb military operation against the militants in the tribal areas. “We respect the institutions, but the question arises as to why the tribal peoples are facing such an unstable situation despite the restoration of peace,” he said.

“On the one hand the madaris (seminaries) are dubbed the hub of terror, on the other hand their help is sought,” he said, adding that they would talk about the killing of innocent people in the Friday congregations and would stage a protest against injustices after offering prayers.

He said they had advised the government to offer new terms to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stabilize the economy and rising prices and urged the government to take concrete steps to control inflation.

Fazl said former Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and President Dr Arif Alvi violated the Constitution and therefore action should be taken against them.

Commenting on the PTI’s criticism of the government, he said the toppled government led by the PTI had created a crisis in the country during its four-year term and “everyone expects we [coalition government] resolve all issues within four months. He said the country was facing difficulties and there was no difference of opinion on this. He argued that it was necessary to end discrimination in society.

Fazl said the end of Khan’s rule was not the end of government; instead, it was important to save the country.

