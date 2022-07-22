The January 6 committee singled out not just Trump, but his GOP enablers for betraying democracy





The complicity and prescience of Republican leaders such as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) is on display. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

Democracy in the Americas still has one big advantage: when it comes to coup attempts, past and possibly future, nations’ military leaders don’t want to be part of it.

If only the same could be said for our civilian leaders in either of the two main political parties.

Reflecting the US military’s proven respect for the twin pillars of our democracy, the peaceful transfer of power and civilian control of the military, seven retired four-star generals and admirals published an op-ed in the New York Times on Thursday condemning former President Trump for his threats. these precepts as never before by his actions before and on January 6, 2021.

Trump has abdicated his duty to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution as mandated by the presidential oath, the former officers wrote, including considering an illegal order that the military seize voting machines and oversee a redesign of the election.

Our democracy is not acquired. To preserve it, Americans must demand nothing less of their leaders than an unassailable commitment to country before party and to their oaths above all else.

Country on the party. Oaths of office. The brass warning was directed at Trump, but it applies more broadly to his Republican Party: Trump would not be the threat he was and is without his accomplices in the United States and particularly in Congress, from Senator Mitch McConnell and Representative Kevin McCarthy through many of the party’s rank and file, politicians who by their actions or inactions enabled its unprecedented abuses.

Recall that just hours after Trump’s insurgents ransacked the Capitol, nearly two-thirds of Republicans in Congress did exactly what the rioters wanted: They voted against certifying Joe Bidens’ election. And now, thanks to the work of reporters and the House Select Committee on January 6, we have evidence that strongly suggests that some of these Republicans participated in the coup. Many others knew the Trump team was doing no good even before the election and yet said nothing publicly.

The story continues

One of the few Republican heroes in this sad saga, Georgian election official Gabriel Sterling, angrily spat in the direction of these quislings as he and others who opposed Trump faced death threats: If you’re going to be in a leadership position, show it!

They haven’t and don’t, with a few exceptions, including Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. For putting country above party, their party kicks them both out of Congress. (Separately this week, the Arizona Republican Party censured State House Speaker Rusty Bowers for resisting Trump’s coup and called for Bowers’ defeat in the US primary. gone next month.)

An overwhelming number of congressional Republicans opposed Trump’s impeachment in the House and won his acquittal in the ensuing Senate trial, despite overwhelming evidence even then that he violated his oath. like no president had done before.

Only two House Republicans agreed to the Jan. 6 committee’s creation, and even now, as the gripping hearings, up to Thursday’s prime-time finale, suggested the criminality of Trump’s treason and Others McCarthy and his ilk continue to tussle on prime time on Fox News for slamming the proceedings as fake news.

They know better, as shown by the committees of January 6, which testify to their complicity and their prescience.

History will not be kind. That will be the case even if voters reward Republicans in November by giving them control of the House and possibly the Senate.

Ahead of the previous midterm elections in 2018, conservative George Will wrote a column urging voters to reject congressional Republicans as a message to them and to then-President Trump. As he later explained to an interviewer, when there is no penalty for failure, failure proliferates. And, when there is no sanction for recklessness, recklessness proliferates.

And it is so. Republicans suffered defeats in 2018, losing their majority in the House, but that wasn’t enough to change their Trumpian ways. Trump, as usual evoking his own false reality, went so far as to declare victory.

No wonder he did it again in 2020, when it was his own power at stake.

For months before the election, he said he could only lose if the vote was rigged. On election night, he claimed victory based on early votes in favor of the Republicans, after being told by his own campaign managers that subsequent postal returns would favor the Democrats; these votes were fraudulent, he lied. He then lobbied Republican officials in the swing states Biden won not to certify the Democrats’ Electoral College votes, but instead back alternative lists of Trump voters. For final certification of the result by Congress in January, he demanded that his vice president reject Biden’s votes.

When all that failed, Trump summoned his MAGA army for a wild march on the Capitol.

We saw reports the week after the riot that Trump watched the violence on TV in the White House for three hours and 187 minutes enjoying the spectacle and doing nothing to fulfill his oath as Commander-in-Chief. Now, the January 6 committee has provided primary source evidence, including eyewitness accounts from Trump’s own advisers.

It’s hard to imagine anyone, let alone a president, relishing in this chaos. It is equally difficult to understand that members of Congress directly threatened by this violence instigated by a President against their equal branch of government would not demand justice against the would-be usurper. And that some of those lawmakers were lieutenants in his coup plot.

In other countries, the military carries out coups. In ours, perhaps the military could lead a class to avoid them and defend democracy. Join Kevin McCarthy and the rest of Trump’s Republican Toads.

@jackiekcalmes

This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/video/calmes-jan-6-committee-fingered-232401770.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos