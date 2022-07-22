President Jokowi reviews residential facility development project in Labuan Bajo





The government is trying to improve the quality of self-help houses for cottage tourism businesses (homestay) in the area of ​​Marina Beach, Labuan Bajo. President Joko Widodo said the structuring of the area was aimed at ensuring that the surrounding community could benefit from tourism in Labuan Bajo. This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo in his statement during the review of residential facility development project to support tourist areas in Kampung Baru, Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara on Friday, July 22, 2022 . “What this does is structure the area, so the layout of the Marina area is not just a matter of structuring the square, there is an amphitheater, but also structuring the village. This arrangement of village aims that existing residences can also benefit from tourism in Labuan Bajo,” said the president. The head of state said that currently the government is trying to improve the area of ​​uninhabitable houses to be habitable, as well as to improve the quality of houses with commercial function. This should improve the well-being of people around Labuan Bajo. “The central government, in collaboration with the regional government, is carrying out house-to-house rehabilitation. homestay. So that tourism in Labuan Bajo really also has benefits for the little ones, not only for the 4 stars and 5 stars, but the little ones can also benefit from it so that their well-being increases,” said the president. Furthermore, the President also stressed the importance of maintaining the existing facilities, both in terms of maintenance and cleanliness. In addition, the Head of State instructed the local government to provide training to tourism stakeholders homestay. “I transmit to the Regent of West Manggarai, the Governor of NTT for (in) the field concerning waste, the maintenance of the toilets, then the training of the actors of tourism. homestay it continues to do. Because what is needed is to go there, ”said the head of state. In addition, President Jokowi said that efforts to develop residential areas in tourist areas of the country will continue, so that small businesses can also feel the benefits. “Finally, in Mandalika we also did it like that, then in Labuan Bajo we did it like that. Later in Likupang it will also be like that, so everyone who is small is involved, in Borobudur too, in Toba too, everyone. The community is involved, which means that those who benefit from it are not only the big ones, “said the president. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Communication and Information Johnny also accompanied the President and Mrs. Iriana to the event. G. Plate, Governor of NTT Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat, and West Manggarai Regent Edistasius Endi.

