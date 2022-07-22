China’s Xi Jinping hopes for ‘speedy recovery’ for Biden as US president tests positive for COVID

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday wished his US counterpart Joe Biden a “speedy recovery” after POTUS tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. According to Chinese state media, Xi expressed his “sincere sympathies” after Biden, via a message on Twitter, informed that he was experiencing “mild symptoms”. Xi sent his best wishes and hoped for a “speedy recovery” for Biden, China Daily reported.

According to the White House, POTUS began exhibiting mild symptoms like runny nose, dry cough and lethargy on Thursday after contracting the virus. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a press briefing that Biden will continue in office and is taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid. Notably, the 78-year-old president completed his COVID vaccine course with two Pfizer shots in 2021, followed by two booster shots in March and September, respectively.

Amid the growing rift between Washington and Beijing, Xi’s gestures come shortly after Biden told reporters on Wednesday he was to meet with the Chinese leader “within 10 days.”

Biden to contact Xi in ‘next 10 days’

Biden said he intended to hold a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the “next 10 days”. This will be the first call between the two heads of state of the world’s largest economies since attending the virtual summit last March. “I think I will speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next 10 days,” Biden told reporters after the day-long trip to Massachusetts on climate change issues.

The dialogue will be the second of its kind after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, which deepened the divide between the United States and China over Beijing’s ignorance to publicly denounce the “unprovoked” war. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has hinted there could be a waiver of some Donald Trump-era sanctions imposed on Beijing to counter explosive inflation, despite the pushback by unions. However, the US president did not specify what exactly he would say to Xi, The hill reported.

(Picture: AP)