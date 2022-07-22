Lawyers for the January 6 witnesses





It was widely reported that former President Donald Trump covered the legal fees of witnesses testifying before the Jan. 6 committee, but the total amount Trump paid has remained largely a mystery.

A new federal filing has fleshed out that figure. And it turns out to be much higher than previously announced.

The latest report from Trump’s Federal Election Commission says payments from his political committees to companies representing Jan. 6 witnesses are now approaching $2 million.

But even before that number appeared, Trump’s patronage was already raising concerns among Democrats and legal experts that the ex-president is again trying to exert influence over witnesses who may have information implicating him. in possible criminal activities.

Some of those witnesses sat down for interviews with the committee as the investigation heated up this spring. And according to a disclosure filed last week, around the same time, Trump’s former campaign committee made a curious and major $1 million payment to a law firm called Elections, LLC.

Trump is under no obligation to specify exactly what this payment is for, and he does not. But we know a lot about this company, which has long been close to Trump.

Elections, LLC was founded by three Trump alumni. Two of them testified that the Jan. 6 panel was shown in public videos, and the third represented a star witness against former White House Presidential aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Additionally, the new filing covering April through June revealed hundreds of thousands of dollars to law firms that Trump has rarely or never paid. Some of these companies are known to represent witnesses who have provided crucial testimony to House investigators.

Trump reportedly dipped into PAC leadership money to pay for witness legal fees. But the specific group behind the million-dollar check called Make America Great Again PA has not previously been reported to have covered such expenses.

Elections, LLC is particularly close to Trump’s political operation. The company has withdrawn a total of $1.3 million from Trump since he left office, and executives from Save America PAC and MAGA PAC have both reported tens of thousands of dollars in recent spending.

But that million-dollar payment was unlike any of those previous expenditures, in fact, it was unlike any other legal payment that Trump or any other political committee had ever made.

First, it’s about $940,000 more than Trump’s previous largest payout to Elections, LLC, according to FEC data. In fact, the million dollars is Trump’s second-largest legal expense for any law firm.

Curiously, however, that million dollars did not go directly to the company’s bank account. Instead, MAGA PAC directed the funds to a separate trust account, called IOLTA. Law firms often use these separate trusts to hold money for clients and to subsidize the costs of non-paying clients.

It’s unclear why Trump suddenly put such a large amount of money into this particular trust account at this particular time. (A spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.) But if the $1 million figure sounds familiar, it’s the same amount Trumps Save America PAC gave two groups last year. non-profit. One hosts an array of former Trump advisers and backed his failed lawsuit on social media; the other now employs his former chief of staff Mark Meadows Hutchinson, former boss. The January 6 committee highlighted both donations.

But federal data suggests it’s extremely rare for political committees to direct payments of any amount to a law firm trust account.

The Daily Beast found a total of five groups that have gone down this route, and the amounts are paltry. The largest payout was $14,000 from America First Action (a Trump-aligned super PAC), and that money was tagged for a specific purpose: a legal settlement.

Then there is the timing.

At the time of the filing in early May, the congressional investigation was beginning to heat up. And they had conducted interviews with two co-founders of Elections, LLC, sex campaign attorneys, Justin Clark and Matt Morgan.

Both Clark and Morgan were at the top of the legal department of the 2020 campaigns and could spill a lot of tea. They pose a unique threat to Trump, and during some of the first televised hearings last month, the Jan. 6 panel aired clips of the two men recalling their efforts to persuade the defeated president to abandon what they saw as his a doomed quest to change the election. results.

And just two weeks ago, federal agents interviewed Clark separately as part of Steve Bannon’s contempt trial. According to a court filing, Clark dealt a terrible blow to Bannon’s defense, confirming that Trump never invoked executive privilege on anything related to Bannon’s congressional subpoena.

The firm’s third co-founder, Stefan Passantino, represented Cassidy Hutchinson at the time. Last month, Hutchinson, who herself was reportedly the target of a potential witness coercion campaign, changed lawyers and gave stunning testimony against the president in a televised hearing.

After Hutchinson’s explosive testimony, the New York Times revealed that Trump-aligned groups had covered or offered to pay the legal costs of more than a dozen witnesses called by the House Select Committee, including Hutchinson.

And it turns out the IOLTA payment had company. Because at the same time, Trump was writing checks to other companies representing the Jan. 6 witnesses and those payments went unreported.

According to the PAC disclosure, between April 1 and June 30, the group paid eight law firms from its recount account. Three of them Greenberg Traurig; the Garber Group; and Marino, Tortorella and Boyle had never received money from Trump before.

Greenberg Traurig, one of the largest firms in the country, is representing former Trump adviser Jason Miller, who testified before the committee. The company received a lump sum of nearly $300,000 on April 13 to cover those high costs, according to a person familiar with the arrangement.

Kevin Marino, founding partner of Marino, Tortorella and Boyle, is the attorney for former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien. After the Jan. 6 panel released Stepien’s video testimony contradicting Trump’s voter fraud allegations, it canceled its scheduled public hearing, saying his wife was due to give birth. Stepien did not postpone. Marino raised $16,000 on April 26.

MAGA PAC also paid government investigations specialist Ross Garber about $90,000 in three installments, two in April and one in early June. Garber’s legal ties to Trump or his allies are unclear, but he has previously made supportive public comments to the committee, even praising its work securing witness cooperation.

Other lawyers in the group are also new to Trump’s payroll.

Jennifer Little nabbed a windfall of $110,000 last quarter, bringing the total for Atlanta-based criminal defense attorneys in 2022 to around $260,000. Little had not been on the payroll while Trump was in office, receiving his first check in late March 2021.

Shortly before his check was mailed, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office appointed a grand jury to investigate Trump’s pressure campaign against Georgia officials. These efforts included attempts to get former U.S. Attorney Bjay Pak to pursue baseless allegations of voter fraud; Pak testified before the January 6 committee.

Election lawyer Linda Kerns also appeared in the new filing. In 2020, Kerns pocketed $30,000 from the campaign to organize election protests in Pennsylvania, but pulled out in late November 2020, when Team Crazy led by Rudy Giuliani took the topic of interest to the congressional committee. Kerns, whose campaign work made her the target of a lawsuit earlier this month, received $6,700 from MAGA PAC on April 26.

It is not strictly illegal to pay someone else’s attorney fees. This is true even if both parties are caught up in the same deal, although such an arrangement could raise ethical issues, as The Times reported. These concerns can be particularly acute if someone has a reputation for meddling with opposing witnesses, as Trump does.

In the wake of the Times article, ABC News discovered that Trumps Save America PAC management had handed out nearly half a million dollars to attorneys representing several associates subpoenaed in the investigation, including Hutchinson, Bannon and former White House adviser Peter Navarro. And on Wednesday night, Save America reported more expenses to some of those attorneys in June, including $10,000 to insurgent attorney Cleta Mitchell’s new firm.

When the new spending is combined with the $471,000 previously identified by ABC News, Trump Groups have paid these companies nearly $1 million so far, in addition to the $1 million check.

However, the payments are not the only mysteries of this new file.

Exactly one week after MAGA PAC made the $1 million IOLTA payment, PAC filled the hole, recording almost exactly $1 million from a joint fundraising committee that had failed to transfer money. money in the PAC for over a year.

Nor were they new gifts. They had sat on the account of the joint committees for 18 months. All were dated November 8, 2020, the day after the networks called the race for Joe Biden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trumps-new-campaign-expense-lawyers-for-jan-6-witnesses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos