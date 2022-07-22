PM POLL: Should Boris Johnson return as PM? | Politics | New





More than 2,000 Conservative Party members have written to the party chairman demanding that Boris Johnson be included as an option on the leadership poll. Members have written to express their support for a petition organized by Tory donor Lord Cruddas and former Tory MEP David Campbell-Bannerman.

He proposes that Mr Johnson be included in the final ballot to ensure the winner has ‘integrity’ and ‘membership support’. READ MORE: Petition to reinstate Boris Johnson as PM rejected by Parliament: ‘I can’t accept it’ Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Lord Cruddas said: ‘Members want the chance to vote for Boris in the final ballot. “We think it’s only fair because Boris was the members’ choice in 2019 and was constructively impeached by the parliamentary party without reference to the members. “By adding Boris to the final ballot to make it a three-horse race, it means the winner will have the support of the members. “There will be no ambiguity around the outcome and the final choice of leader will be with integrity.”

He will remain in office until September, when the competition to elect his replacement is due to end. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak have been chosen as the final two candidates in the leadership race. Ms Truss and Mr Sunak will now face off in a series of 12 roundups across the country between July 28 and August 31 and two televised debates. A new Prime Minister will be announced on September 5 after the vote of around 160,000 Conservative members. So what do you think? Should Mr Johnson return as Prime Minister? Vote in our poll and join the debate in the comments section below.

