When Jokowi offered residents to stay in Labuan Bajo for free

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – There was an interesting thing when President Joko Widodo, Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and their entourage reviewed the residential facilities development project to support the tourist area, Kampung Baru, Labuan BajoFriday (7/22/2022).

When Jokowi visited a kiosk and a bed and breakfast (homestay), Jokowi was suddenly offered a stay by the homestay owner.

“If you stay for free, sir,” said Riyadi, the stall owner and homestay Avifah, when asked about the rates for the tourist lodge by Jokowi, was quoted in a press release.

The answer then made Jokowi and Iriana smile, then asked again how much the tourist lodge charged per night for tourists.

“One hundred thousand rupees a night, sir,” Riyadi replied.

Jokowi then gave a message to Riyadi and the owners homestay there to continue to maintain and maintain the facilities and infrastructure as well as the buildings that have been repaired by the central government.

Jokowi said the government is currently rehabilitating people’s homes so they can be used as kiosks or businesses. homestay which can improve the well-being of the local community.

“To make tourism in Labuan Bajo really benefit the little ones too, not only 4-star and 5-star hotels, but the little ones can also benefit so that their well-being increases,” Jokowi said.

