Star of the show: How Liz Cheney led the charge against Donald Trump





Since January 6, 2021, Liz Cheney has been focused on one goal: to ensure that Donald Trump never occupies the Oval Office again.

On Thursday, she moved closer to realizing that ambition by wrapping up the latest in a series of live hearings investigating last year’s attack on the US Congress and whether the former president played a role in his excitement.

The initial round of broadcasts culminated in a final primetime session on Thursday that explored Trump’s actions as the riot unfolded. [Trump] refused to defend our nation and our constitution. He refused to do what every American president must do, Cheney told the hearing.

The survey damaged former presidents’ approval ratings, made Cheney an unlikely group of liberal fans and even gave Democrats a boost ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Of all the people who were going to save the Democrats before November, I didn’t expect it to be Liz Cheney, said a congressional aide.

Liz Cheney was the show’s star, said Norman Eisen, who worked as an adviser to the committee that led Trump’s first impeachment. It is thanks to the committee, and in particular to her, that we now have this weight of evidence in favor of prosecuting Trump.

The Jan. 6 committee was set up last year following a protracted fight over which Republicans would sit on it. For Cheney, the decision to reject her party’s leadership and join it was easy, people close to her said, even if it meant she would continue to lose her standing in the Congress party and could not be able to defend his seat.

As Liz left Congress on Jan. 6, she was telling her fellow Republicans that they needed to impeach Trump, said a congressional official who worked with the committee. She absolutely believed from the start that Trump had incited the riot, and so the investigation was never questioned.

Cheney told The New York Times this week that working on the committee was perhaps the most important thing I would ever do.

Each of the committee members, seven Democrats and two Republicans, took the helm of a different part of the investigation. But those who worked with him say that behind the scenes, Cheney was the one making most of the big decisions.

She broke down the investigation into seven parts, each of which served as the basis for a single hearing. She also attended almost all of the depositions, even if the investigators of the commissions took the initiative of the interrogations. She had a big influence on two crucial decisions, people briefed on the hearings said: to focus exclusively on the 64 days between the election and Jan. 6 and to let the Republicans tell the story.

This committee has shown you the testimony of dozens of Republican witnesses, those who have loyally served President Trump for years, Cheney said during Thursday’s hearing. The accusation against Donald Trump in these hearings is not made by witnesses who were his political enemies. Rather, it is a series of confessions from Donald Trump’s own appointees, his own friends, his own campaign officials… and his own family.

Cheney’s background as a lawyer meant she approached the case with a rigor that many involved say is rare for a congressional committee. And her impeccable conservative credentials and contacts, she is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, allowed her to get witnesses others might not have.

I’ve worked on many congressional hearings and testified live myself, said Al Schmidt, the former Philadelphia city commissioner, who testified at the second hearing. It was more like being a witness on the stand.

Richard Donoghue, the former acting assistant attorney general who testified at the fifth hearing, said: They focused on gathering the facts on Jan. 6 and left the decision makers, be it Congress , the Department of Justice or the public, to form their own opinion. .

Donoghue added that while several committee members participated in his initial Zoom deposition in October 2021, Cheney stayed for most of the session and asked the most detailed questions.

Recommended

Nick Quested, the British documentary filmmaker who was making a film about far-right groups involved in the violence and who gave evidence at the first hearing, said the committee carried out extensive background checks before deciding that he was to appear live.

I could see the incredible detail of their interrogation, he said of the first meeting he had with investigators. Everything had been rigorously verified and confirmed by multiple sources.

Some close to Cheney believe some of the star witnesses would not have testified without her. Bill Barr, Trump’s former attorney general who provided some of the committees’ most explosive testimony, served in the same cabinet as his father under President George HW Bush.

There’s no way Barr could have gotten away with saying no to Liz Cheney, said Barbara Comstock, a former Republican congresswoman and Cheney’s longtime friend. The problem for a lot of these senior Republicans with Liz being there is that they could run from the committee but they couldn’t hide.

The work of the committees has not been universally praised. Some felt the members rushed to question Cassidy Hutchinson, the White House aide who testified that Trump had a run-in with the Secret Service, only to be contradicted albeit confidentially by agency sources. of law enforcement.

Others, like Republican pollster Frank Luntz, think the committee was too selective in its use of the video clips, allowing Trump supporters to accuse members of over-editing the material.

But polls suggest the hearings have changed public opinion. Support for Trump’s lawsuit rose 6 percentage points from late April to late June, with a clear majority now in favor. Meanwhile, Trump’s favor ratings have fallen from 46% in late April to 42% now.

Democrats who want to turn the midterm elections into another referendum on Trump are thrilled.

I’m thinking of Maga’s return [Make America Great Again] began to take people’s heads into account, said Simon Rosenberg, a Democratic strategist. This won’t be your usual round of midterm elections.

For Republicans, the hearings sparked a hunt for a possible alternative to Trump as the 2024 presidential candidate.

Figures released this week show fundraising for former presidents has slowed in the past three months, and more than half of GOP members say they would vote for someone else in a primary presidential election although they are divided between his rivals.

Cheney has hinted she could launch a presidential race in 2024, but experts say she is unlikely to win a Republican nomination or a general election. Instead, his main accomplishment may be empowering someone else to take on Trump now that he’s been hurt by the committee.

There will be a large number of Republicans vying in 2024 thanks to the work of Liz Cheney, Comstock said. They should all get down on their knees and thank her even though they don’t.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/551d92eb-5bb3-4d79-9d1c-ca1168eca769 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos