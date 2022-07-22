



But publicly, Trump lied.

He lied at the gathering of the global elite in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22, saying: This is a person from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be very good. He lied a few days later in Michigan, saying everything was going to be fine and falsely claiming we basically shut him down from China. He later said that the virus was going to have a very good ending. And with an eye to Wall Street, he lied to entrepreneurs in India, saying in regards to what they were doing with the new virus, I think they were doing a great job.

But markets fell again that day Trump spoke in New Delhi, creating their biggest two-day drop in four years, and things were about to get worse. None of Trump’s magic words would stop the Dow Jones from losing 37% of its value from February to March, shocking the market when it shed nearly 3,000 points on March 16, its worst single-day fall ever. ‘story.

These last days of February 2020 set the tone for the rest of Trump’s terrible year. Joe Bidens’ reversal on Super Tuesday in early March robbed him of his socialist foil, Bernie Sanders. Days later, Trump’s shaky Oval Office address on the coronavirus did little to reassure a jittery nation. His loud social media posts didn’t move the needle or the virus, after all, didn’t have a Twitter account. And in the months to come, the racial reckoning after the death of George Floyd would underscore just how out of touch Trump was with black Americans.

Over the summer, the president who had dithered over the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., found himself in a bunker under the executive mansion when a small fire broke out near the St. Johns Episcopal Church during protests in Lafayette Park. When the bunker’s move was leaked to the press, Trump exploded in anger lest it make him look weak. He horrified much of the nation as he used the military and federal police to chase nonviolent protesters from the park, posing for an awkward photo op outside the damaged church, Bible in hand.

In October, Trump lied about COVID caught up with him when he was hospitalized with a life-threatening illness after nearly a year of flouting the rules, believing that wearing a mask would, as he told the helpers, make him look like a pussy.

After being released from Walter Reed, and with the lighting just right, Trump climbed the steps to the Truman Balcony. Although still very contagious, he ripped off his mask before entering. Reporters on the lawn, however, noticed something odd: Trump immediately returned to the balcony before heading back inside, as if recreating his entrance. And that’s what he did: he was taking advantage of this moment to film a video marking his so-called triumph over COVID.

Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life, Trump said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/07/22/donald-trump-covid-panic-february-2020-00047177 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

